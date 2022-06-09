Playmaker Byrne eager to be back pulling strings for club and, hopefully, country

Watching Ireland lack the invention to penetrate Armenia or Ukraine, the absence of Jack Byrne’s mastery was lamented.

The Shamrock Rovers playmaker won two caps apiece under Mick McCarthy and Stephen Kenny but it’s been almost two years since his last run-out for the Boys in Green.

Injuries, primarily the back problem that blighted his stay in Cyprus with APOEL, have been the reason. His latest set-back, a calf strain, ruled him out of this Nations League gathering.

Byrne remains the standout home-based player, the prime candidate to step onto the international arena. He’ll have to content himself with watching the upcoming pair of Ireland games against Scotland and Ukraine from afar, at least consoled by the belief he’ll be in contention for the September and October camps.

Making an impact on the European club stage for Rovers in their upcoming Champions League crusade will be integral to that mission. The Hoops discover their first round opposition when the draw is made next Wednesday.

“I feel I’m capable of affecting games I play in at a high level of international football,” the 26-year-old said.

“I think I’ve shown that when I previously stepped up to that level. We have big matches coming up in Europe and I need to hit peak form.”

Admittedly, he’s still to reach the levels that won him international honours, the league’s Personality of the Year award and McCarthy’s attention when managing APOEL.

“I was getting loads of goals and assists when I started playing against the likes of AC Milan for Rovers,” he recalls about his highpoint of 2020. “It was the same as the previous year and that earned me my Ireland debut. Then I was left out of the Ireland squad for the trip to Portugal in May 2019. Mick (McCarthy) told me to add goals and assists to my game and I got back in.”

Meanwhile, Byrne has backed his former Rovers teammate Gavin Bazunu to become an instant hit at Southampton. The Premier League club are in advanced talks with Manchester City about a €12m deal that includes a buy-back option.

“We’ve got massive hopes for Gavin,” said Byrne, himself a former Manchester City trainee. “Southampton previously signed Angus Gunn, an unbelievable goalkeeper who was with us at City’s reserves.

“Gavin has gained experience on loan in League One, playing 45 games last season, and has been excellent. It will be interesting to see how he does at Southampton.”

