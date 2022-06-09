State of play: Kenny's Ireland skidding out of control 

Oh no, not you again. Two defeats, two blanks and two more potentially painful potholes lurk in the next five days.

Just as it seemed Stephen Kenny had backed Irish football away from the abyss, he’s overseeing a slump that’s skidding out of his control.

Ambition is one thing but achievement is different. Words are hollow when they’re not actioned, continuously casting doubt on judgement calls. A gambler down to his last buck in the casino would do well to avoid Kenny, for the Ireland manager lives by a creed of better things to come.

Two years and 24 games into his tenure and the promised revolution is in reverse. Instead of football being liberated, the fear is back.

Meeting Scotland on Saturday and renewing rivalry with Ukraine in Poland next Tuesday are hardly ideal assignments to attract light.

Here we assess the state of play under several headings – all of which, coincidentally, happen to begin with the same letter as the manager’s first name.

Statistics:

The table doesn’t lie. Two wins in 17 competitive matches represents an abysmal record. No victories in the eight of those at home, among them Bulgaria, Luxembourg and Azerbaijan. Five triumphs across 24 games equates to a win rate of 21% - the lowest for an Ireland manager in generations.

From salvaging third in the World Cup qualification table on goal difference to bottom of the current Nations League table, the only nation of four with zero points.

“We're building something really progressive and I think people can see that but I know we are not backing that up statistically,” Kenny said after losing to Ukraine’s makeshift side on Wednesday, the tenth defeat of his reign. “People have seen a lot of progression in the matches over the last 12 games.”

Statements:

Brian Kerr’s assertion that his former protégé underestimated the mission of cracking the senior international sphere is validated by a series of his grandiose tidings. Declaring last November, before the draw was even made, that Ireland could top their Nations League group was symptomatic of such naivety.

Other examples of exaggeration are sprinkled throughout his term, like revisiting his first Nations League campaign to try prod his doubters.

Lest we not forget the initial impact of Covid-19 on the Ireland squad was avoidable, had players not been allowed to change seats on the flight to Slovakia. “We could easily have four points here,” Kenny groaned on Wednesday night. He said the same two games into last September’s three-game window when they had one point. Cheap talk.

Staffing:

Ever since Damien Duff quit as Kenny’s number three in mysterious circumstances that the manager refused to reveal, the backroom has been dogged by inconsistency. Anthony Barry’s arrival drowned out the blowback from Duff walking and the switch of formation, efficiency from set-pieces and frequent conversations between the pair on the sideline pointed to a productive partnership.

Kenny’s bench on Wednesday had a chaotic feel to it – the delay surrounding a substitution smacked of dysfunction – but Barry’s replacement John Eustace sat motionless while Kenny stood, arms folded in deep thought, his aloneness only occasionally broken by words in his ear from Keith Andrews. And what about opposition analyst Stephen Rice. Would he have been better served in Hampden Park observing Scotland up close rather than conducting the warm-up at the Aviva? Looked bizarre.

Shape:

Barry’s legacy is the imprint of a formation Kenny previously held an aversion to, yet one’s he’s now wedded to.

Wing-backs are welcome so long as effectiveness follows and once counteracted, as lowly Armenia perfected last Saturday, flexibility is essential. There were shades of the Trapattoni era watching Ireland’s midfield pairing over the last week outnumbered and consequently outplayed. Scotland and Ukraine both possess superior quality in that area, raising fears of Ireland rarely gaining the possession they so often cede anyway. Dropping Jason Knight into that area, or thrusting into the cavity conventional midfielders Alan Browne or Conor Hourihane, as Mick McCarthy did, is advisable. Abiding by a predictable one-dimensional approach – reliant on Shane Duffy’s height – seldom works.

Substitutions:

Aside from John Egan’s injury-enforced withdrawal, Kenny waited until 20 minutes from the end to utilise his bench. As occurred in Yerevan, the scattergun of changes was too much, too late. Ukraine had gained the upperhand either side of the break, dominating midfield, and little scope existed for Ireland to break it. Some sparkle was required and CJ Hamilton was worth a punt for the last 10 minutes, albeit a youthful Ukraine team matched the quickest of Ireland’s quick. Livewire Jayson Molumby, once considered a symbol of Kenny’s style, has strangely been unused for the last four matches.

Seedings:

Rising to second seeds for the Euro 2024 draw in October hinged on finishing top or snaffling the best runner-up across four groups. Only wins in the last four fixtures would rescue their plight. Further defeats threaten to relegate Ireland to League C for the next Nations League and diminishes the possibility of relying upon a backdoor route to the Euros via two playoffs.

Scotland:

Liverpool’s Andy Robertson – branded the best left-back in the world by former team-mate David Meyler – along with John McGinn and Scott McTominay are just three of the Premier League regulars on their way to Dublin. They boast a record from their last 10 games of seven wins, two draws and the play-off exit to Ukraine. Their lack of cry-offs since the World Cup odyssey underlines the seriousness they’re applying to this campaign. Repelling the Tartan Army is Kenny’s next arduous task.