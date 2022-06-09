'It is obviously a failure' - French police chief apologises for Champions League tear-gassing

Paris police chief Didier Lallement has apologised to fans of Liverpool and Real Madrid who were tear-gassed on the night of the Champions League final late last month.
This comes as officials from Liverpool FC are to meet with the chair of UEFA's investigation into the issues at the final Stade de France in the hopes of assuring themselves that the investigation will be completely independent.
Portuguese politician Dr Tiago Brandao Rodrigues was appointed to lead an inquiry into the circumstances surrounding the events of May 28th, but suggestions have been made that Rodrigues is linked to UEFA president Aleksandar Ceferin, and Liverpool are said to be interested in ensuring the review's independence.
Lallement was speaking at the French Senate this morning.
According to Sky Sports, he expressed his sorrow for giving the go-ahead to use the tear gas but mentioned he thought he had no other option under the circumstances.
"It is obviously a failure. It was a failure because people were pushed around and attacked. It's a failure because the image of the country was undermined."
"We needed to get people to move back," Lallement explained. "We asked people to move back, then we used tear gas... it's the only way to our knowledge of moving a crowd back, except for a baton charge."