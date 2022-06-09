Liverpool announce the departure of club’s Champions League hero Divock Origi

Goalkeeper Loris Karius and former first-team players Sheyi Ojo and Ben Woodburn have also been released
Divock Origi, who scored a famous winner against Barcelona, has been released by Liverpool (Peter Byrne/PA)
Thu, 09 Jun, 2022 - 10:56
PA Sport

Liverpool have confirmed the departure of seven players including striker Divock Origi when their contracts expire at the end of this month.

Goalkeeper Loris Karius and former first-team players Sheyi Ojo and Ben Woodburn have also been released, along with three members of the club’s academy.

Origi spent eight years on Merseyside and sealed the Reds’ stunning comeback to sink Barcelona 4-0 in the Champions League in 2019.

Announcing his departure, Liverpool wrote: “Divock Origi will leave the club when his contract expires at the end of June.

“Thank you for an incredible eight years of service and leaving us with so many special memories. @DivockOrigi, Liverpool legend”.

Karius became notorious for his error-strewn performance in the 2018 Champions League final against Real Madrid, and spent much of his subsequent Anfield career on loan.

Loris Karius produced an error-strewn performance against Real Madrid (Nick Potts/PA)

Ojo made 13 senior appearances, scoring in the FA Cup win over Exeter, while Woodburn became the club’s youngest goalscorer – a title he still holds – when he scored in the League Cup match against Leeds at the age of 17.

Academy players Elijah Dixon-Bonner and Luis Longstaff – who made first-team appearances in domestic cup competitions – have also been released.

