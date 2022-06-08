Kenny dismisses relegation talk despite another Nations League loss

Stephen Kenny insists it is too soon to talk about Ireland fighting a Nations League relegation battle after his side's 1-0 loss to Ukraine at the Aviva Stadium on Wednesday evening.

The Republic’s manager had targeted promotion to the top tier of Uefa’s competition prior to the opening game against Armenia, which they also lost 1-0, but the two opening reversals - and performances - have changed the narrative around this team in lightning quick time.

“We have 12 points to play for so it is premature to suggest that,” said Kenny when asked if they now had to contemplate the trapdoor beneath their feet in League B, Group 1.

“There’s points to be won and that is certainly our intention to do that,” he added. “We could easily have four points but we don’t and we only have ourselves to blame. We don’t want to get into the habit of losing matches but…”

He trailed off at this point, praising yet again the quality of players Ukraine brought to the table despite the ten changes they made from the side that lost that World Cup play-off final to Wales in Cardiff last weekend.

These two losses have once again turned the spotlight on Kenny’s ability to take the team forward after what was a promising run of form that had seen the senior men’s side lose just once in 12 games.

So much momentum and goodwill has been lost.

“I’m just raging that we didn’t get at least one win in the two narrow games," he said. "We did build up a right belief and that has set us back. We have to replenish now and get fresh legs into the team for Saturday (against Scotland).

“That was a punishing game for both teams in how aggressive they pressed and there was a lot of distance covered by both teams,” he explained. “We have to dust ourselves down and go again for Saturday.”

They were “hurting” he added but he has been consistent throughout his time in charge in rueing the narrow margins of defeats and he was making the same statements here while admitting that they hadn’t helped themselves with some of their play.

“They were two games that hung in the balance and we didn’t deserve to lose. We started really well the first 15 minutes and finished strongly. The game was very stretched and there wasn’t many chances for either team and a lot of energy expended.

“We didn’t consistently pass the ball well, had spells where we did well. The goal itself is a fluke. The free kick just took a massive jump off the ground and into the net.

“Ukraine has still had a lot of good players even though they made a lot of changes. Shane (Duffy) has hit the bar but we didn’t make a lot of chances and neither did they. A very even game overall, I thought.”