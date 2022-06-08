Player ratings: Ireland fall to Ukraine defeat at the Aviva

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND v UKRAINE PLAYER RATINGS

Caoimhin Kelleher 5. Continued between the posts with Gavin Bazunu side-lined. In truth, was not troubled with shots on target by the visitors over the 90 plus minutes. Had no chance for Taras Kacharaba’s disallowed goal. But badly caught out for substitute Tsygankov’s 48th minute goal, positionally and decision making wise.

Nathan Collins 7. A home competitive start for the 21-year-old Kildare man who looks to have made himself a first team regular after just four appearances. His pace was another factor on the right of the back three. Vital block to thwart Dovbyk with a goal bound 50th minute drive. And another to deny Tsygankov right on the final whistle. Positive coming forward with the ball.

Shane Duffy 6. Captained the side in Seamus Coleman's absence – in the heart of the three man defence. Ireland’s best attacking threat, mostly off set-pieces. Had a 52nd minute header easily gathered by Lunin. Then lucky not to concede a penalty around the hour mark. Denied by Lunin’s world class save onto the bar with 12 minutes to go. Glanced an 88th minute wide.

John Egan 5. On the left of the back-three, the Cork native struggled at times up against the Ukrainian attacking trio of Zubkov, Mudryk and Dovbyk. In his 25th game for Ireland, appeared to have an ankle issue in the first period. That persisted in the second period which saw him replaced by Dara O’Shea on 62.

Cyrus Christie 5. One of two changes as lined out at right-wing back with skipper Coleman out injured. A first game in Green in eight months for his 30th cap. Wasn’t involved enough. He didn’t get forward to support the midfield. Replaced midway through the second half.

Josh Cullen 5. Unable to pull the strings in the middle of the park. Booked for a 55th minute foul on Sydorchuk. Flashed an 83rd minute drive just wide of the target. But alongside Hendrick, Ireland’s midfield remains a problem for Stephen Kenny to solve.

Jeff Hendrick 4. Cap number 72 for the Dubliner. But struggled from early in the first half as the Ukrainian duo of Sydorchuk and Shaparenko ran the midfield show. His passing wasn’t up to scratch. The Newcastle man’s place in the first 11 must now be under threat.

Enda Stevens 5. After a below par display against Armenia, it was a better display for the left-wing back. Got forward to support the front three down. But like many others, lacked the final ball. Perhaps the injuries at Sheffield United late in the season caught up with him. Withdrawn with 21 minutes to go.

Chiedozie Ogbene 6. Has been the bright spark for Ireland of late. But not on this occasion. On the right of the front three, got free on several occasions with his blistering pace. But lacked the final ball. His technical ability, or lack of, was exposed. Subbed off late on.

Jason Knight 8. Ireland’s man of the match. Came in the starting 11 in place of Troy Parrott, starting on the left of the attack. Meant business from the first whistle. Was a bundle of energy throughout. Blasted a volley over the bar in second half injury time to almost grab an equaliser.

Callum Robinson 5. With Parrott benched, was deployed up the middle of the front three. Had what seemed a solid 34th minute penalty appeal waved away. Otherwise, and unusually, lacked the spark that saw him shine in 2021 for Ireland. Taken off on 69.

SUBS: Dara O'Shea 5 (for Egan 62). A 12th cap for the West Brom man. Great to see him back after injury.

Michael Obafemi 6 (for Robinson 69). A home debut on his third appearance just days after his 22nd birthday. Guided a 79th minute header wide.

James McClean 5 (for Stevens 69). A 93rd cap for the Derry man. Like Armenia, unable to make an impact off the bench.

Alan Browne 5 (for Christie 59). Brought on in the unusual right-wing back role. Unable to get into the game.

CJ Hamilton (for Ogbene 78). An international debut for the Blackpool striker. Not on long enough to mark.

Troy Parrott, Festy Ebosele, Conor Hourihane, Jayson Molumby, Will Keane, Mark Travers, James Talbot (all not used).