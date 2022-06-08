Tyreik Wright words speak volumes about Ireland's crop of young stars

Republic of Ireland under 21 winger Tyreik Wright has been speaking on their mentality heading into the latter stages of the qualifying rounds of the 2023 European U21 Championship.

Wright and his fellow u21s won their fourth consecutive game after they beat Montenegro, with the Cork man scoring the final goal to secure the victory.

The recent victory not only increases Jim Crawford's team's chances of making the playoffs, but it also boosts their chances of qualifying for the finals automatically.

If Sweden lose to Italy on Thursday, Ireland will be guaranteed a chance to qualify through the playoffs as the runner-up. If Italy lose or draw, Ireland will have a chance to win the group when they meet the Italians next Tuesday.

They will now travel to Italy on Tuesday for a crunch clash with group-toppers Italy.

Speaking after the game on Monday, Wright spoke confidentally ahead of the clash with the Italians.

"They say pressure makes diamonds.

"It's a massive three points for us. I can't wait for the Italy game. Honestly, I can't wait. They done us in our own backyard, so we'll be looking to do them in their backyard.

"I said back in the game against Sweden at home that everyone sees us as underdogs, and I always knew what we were capable of.

"It feels like a family. Everyone is so close with each other. Everyone demands high standards, throughout the whole campaign. It will continue throughout the years," added the winger.

Gunning for glory with absolutely no fear - and what's more, they are backing up those words on the pitch.