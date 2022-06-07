Harry Kane’s penalty earns England a Nations League draw in Germany

Harry Kane’s late spot-kick secured Gareth Southgate’s men a hard-fought Nations League draw in Germany as the skipper became the second man to score 50 goals for England.

The Three Lions arrived in Munich looking to replicate last summer’s memorable Euro 2020 last-16 victory against Die Mannschaft and bounce back from Saturday’s shock loss to unfancied Hungary.

The second of four Nations League matches in this 11-day slog also looked set to end in defeat after Jonas Hofmann struck for Germany, only for Kane to score a late penalty and ensure a 1-1 draw for England.

Molineux matches against Euro 2020 final foes Italy and Hungary follow after a night that ended on a high – and thankfully seemed to go without fan trouble inside the Allianz Arena.

The official away section of 3,466 were joined by other England fans dotted around the Allianz Arena, where Germany impressed in the first half. Thomas Muller and Hofmann saw goals ruled out, while former England Under-21s international Jamal Musiala showed his class

Bukayo Saka twice threatened in stoppage time as England showed flickers of life, but Germany took the lead in the 51st minute when Joshua Kimmich put through Hofmann to all too easily beat Jordan Pickford.

England’s goalkeeper ensured Muller did not extend the hosts’ lead and Manuel Neuer shone at the other end, but he would be beaten from the spot in the 88th minute.

Referee Carlos Del Cerro Grande pointed to the spot after watching back Nico Schlotterbeck’s challenge on Kane, who kept his cool to send the goalkeeper the wrong way and edge closer to Wayne Rooney record 53-goal haul.