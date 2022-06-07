Messages of support from home fuelling Ukraine's footballers

World Cup qualification may have deserted them but Ukraine have unprecedented motivation to be fired up for their Nations League fixture against Ireland tomorrow.

Listening to coach Oleksandr Petrakov and midfielder Sergiy Sydorchuk address the media on the eve of the game, describing the impact of Russia’s invasion on their homeland, football seemed secondary.

However, the pair were emphatic about the inspiration that their national team can provide to the oppressed natives on the frontline.

Sydorchuk, for instance, had to flee his Zaporizhzhia town with his heavily pregnant wife. Both of their families have remained at home, facing the likely onslaught from the Russians.

The player – set to anchor Ukraine’s midfield in an overhauled side to the one beaten by Wales on Sunday – was defiant about their resistance to Vladimir Putin’s warmongering.

"What I want to say is that Zaporizhzhia is not taken by the Russians,” declared the Dynamo Kyiv veteran.

“Russian forces are surrounding the city, only 50 kilometres away, with my mother, my father, my granny, my wife's parents still there. It is where my whole extended lives.

"I am happy to say that it is relatively calm there but I feel very proud that the blue and yellow Ukrainian flag is still above the city. That gives me the strength to carry on."

As one of the seven likely starters from a league that had to be suspended in February and subsequently terminated in April, their rustiness makes Ireland’s problems around match-fitness miniscule.

Petrakov instead assembled the squad in Slovenia to maintain fitness, playing a number of friendlies before they beat Scotland 3-1 last week on their way to the ultimately unsuccessful final tilt against the Welsh.

The demands of playing five games in 13 days is bound to take its toll but the messages of support from their home country – led by President Zelenskyy – have fuelled their motivation.

“The President said when the war started that every Ukrainian should be in his or her place, in order to be helpful in the best way possible to bring victory,” said Sydorchuk, when asked about the dilemma he faced about whether to enlist with the military defence.

“I can't really answer for everyone in the team but the known fact is, a lot of sports personalities in Ukraine took up arms. There are plenty of examples of that.

“I think what I am doing on the football pitch is what president Zelenskyy said, in my best capacity to bring glory to Ukraine.”

Once the game in Dublin is complete, the squad travels nearer to Ukraine for the fixtures against Armenia and Ireland. Poland isn’t their home though and the coach’s wish is that the situation on the ground eventually settles down to facilitate a reunion with their families.

“The whole squad and staff are away from Ukraine since April 30,” noted Petrakov.

“We worked through a lot of pain because a large part of the squad were out of form. They didn’t have a competitive match for a month.

“I have to say despite this being a difficult situation, I just want to say that I love my country. I want to be back.

“No matter where I travel, I think the best place in the world is our capital, Kyiv. We don't know what will happen next or how the situation will pan out, what will happen in the Premier League, what will happen in the new season.

“I just want to say that I really want to go home and the situation to normalise. That’s basically my major concern.”

Aided by a translator, Petrakov departed the Aviva Stadium press conference room for training on the pitch outside with a simple message unheard off in a sporting context.

“The coach says he wishes you peaceful skies overhead.”