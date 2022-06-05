Two steps back to a past Stephen Kenny wants us to forget

Having been implored to forget about the past and concentrate on the present, Saturday’s showing in Armenia just brought fresh worries about the future.

Horror shows like this were meant to be consigned to history; the dog days of Luxembourg and Azerbaijan glitches erased for the greater good of moulding a team carrying the class their predecessors lacked.

Evidence of progress was tabled in the form of improved results in the second half of the World Cup campaign.

That continued into this year’s friendlies. A couple of equalisers against Belgium and a winner at the death to down Lithuania were hailed as further signs to airbrush out that barren 10-match winless start to Stephen Kenny’s reign.

That the manager tried to rewrite history on the eve of Saturday’s match proved it’s impossible to escape painful ills.

Covid-19 enforced absences were not unique to Ireland during that 2020 Nations League campaign and, besides, the two most abject performances were the first couple, the late draw in Bulgaria and home defeat to Finland, when the pandemic had no impact.

If the resurgence over an eight-game unbeaten run represented one step forward, events on Saturday inside the ancient Republican Stadium felt like two back into the ages.

Losing to the group’s bottom seeds doesn’t place Kenny’s position into renewed jeopardy but his position on certain topics warrants scrutiny.

For starters, the steadfast refusal to acknowledge his conquerors as deserved winners is a developing trend not reflecting well on him. He was at the same malarkey 15 months ago when Luxembourg engineered a similar mission. Imagine, we thought that was the manager’s nadir.

Armenia’s game-plan was executed to perfection. First sitting deep and placing the onus on their visitors to perforate them without success, they released the shackles after the break, grabbed the breakthrough and held onto it without much trouble.

Kenny appears to be the only person who felt Ireland did enough to extract something from a game they were completely outmanoeuvred in.

Wise sage Joaquín Caparrós was too humble afterwards to claim as much, the victorious manager instead concentrating on the outcome. “Football is about nothing except the result,” he beamed.

It took the ever-forthright Chiedozie Ogbene to ventilate home truths around Ireland’s shortcomings.

“It's a results-based business and we just have to be ruthless,” said the Corkman after the lowest point of his year as an Ireland international.

“We experienced it in the hardest way and need to change our mentality to win at all costs. Our ball speed in the second half was quite slow.”

Fairly soon after the restart, it was apparent Ireland needed Plan B. Kenny waited for 20 minutes to enact it, ending Troy Parrott’s misery by introducing Michael Obafemi. Another sub, Jason Knight, was afforded just 17 minutes to replicate his rescue heroics from Luxembourg last November.

Contrasted with his stardust moments in friendly wins over Andorra and Lithuania, Parrott’s output during competitive fare continues to disappoint. His struggle against Azerbaijan last September was hoped to be a one-off but he laboured on the left side of the attack on his latest audition.

“No,” replied Kenny when asked if changes should have come earlier.

“We were very good in the last 20 minutes of the first half and there wasn’t a long timeframe between that and making the change.

“Troy played on the left of our 3-4-2-1. He had quite a few underlaps with Enda Stevens in the first half and was effective then.

“When Armenia played lower in the back five in the second half, we struggled to be more effective, switching Callum (Robinson) there because we thought it might give us more penetration.”

That experiment didn’t work either, for the West Brom attacker was hooked within eight minutes.

Despite Richard Dunne asserting that Ireland are too predictable and pedestrian, the manager has no intention of abandoning his approach.

“We need to get better at what we're doing,” affirmed Kenny, dismissing an alteration of shape.

“It doesn't have to be a back-four. There can be tactical nuances within it. By the end of Saturday, we played a hybrid 3-5-2 formation.”

None of it yielded a goal – Ireland’s 11th blank in 23 games under the manager – in what was the easiest component of a four-game window. Ukraine on Wednesday and Scotland three days later, even on Irish soil, will ask deeper questions.

Burnley defender Nathan Collins came into camp searching for respite from recent relegation, yet a towering display on his first competitive start will be overshadowed by the shock of being turned over by the nation situated 92nd in Fifa’s rankings, 45 places below their victims.

“As a collective and personally, it wasn't good enough,” declared the centre-back, set to keep his place for the visit of the group’s top seeds. "We started the second half slowly and never really got going."

Kenny and Ireland need to ensure their slowness in this campaign doesn’t prolong. Otherwise, the heat of Yerevan could preface a long, hot summer.

ARMENIA (3-5-2): D Yurchenko; H Mkoyan, V Haroyan, A Hovhannisyan (S Mkrtchyan 61); H Hambardzumyan, A Grigoryan, E Spertsyan, K Bayramyan, K Hovhannisyan; V Bichakhchyan (S Adamyan 56), T Barseghyan (A Dashyan 89).

IRELAND (3-4-2-1): C Kelleher; N Collins, S Duffy, J Egan; S Coleman (A Browne 80), J Hendrick, J Cullen (W Keane 82), E Stevens (J McClean 73); C Ogbene, T Parrott (M Obafemi 65); C Robinson (J Knight 73).

Referee: Radu Marian Petrescu (Rou)