Armenia shock delivers seeding blow for Ireland

Ireland’s prospects of upgrading to a second seed for the Euro 2024 draw in October are hanging by a thread after Saturday’s shock defeat in Armenia.

The allocation of seeds will be determined by where nations finish in this Uefa Nations League campaign.

Of the 16 teams in League A, the top 10 – bar already qualified hosts Germany – go into the draw as top seeds.

Beneath those as second seeds are the five others in League A, followed by the winners of the four League B pools.

Only the best runner-up across the four groups in League B will join them. Ireland will require a dramatic turnaround in their B1 group to secure second seed status by winning the group or snatching that sole berth on offer for the strongest runners-up.

Already three points down, they will be competing with nations in B2 – Iceland, Israel and Albania – who have been granted six points on account of opponents Russia being expelled from the competition by Uefa following the invasion of Ukraine.

Another potential benefit from this campaign, raised by Stephen Kenny and chief executive Jonathan Hill, is promotion to competing with the superpowers in League A.. That now appears a tall order while a route into the seemingly attainable play-off series through the back door has been complicated by this jolt.