Ogbene: 'I don't think we were clinical enough'

Chiedozie Ogbene admitted the absence of clinicalness cost Ireland after they slumped to a disastrous Nations League defeat in Armenia.

Eduard Spertsyan’s strike with 15 minutes left settled the B1 group opener in Yerevan and highlighted the deficiencies Ireland have still to address.

Failing to create enough chances is primary but, of the few fashioned against Armenia, Ogbene’s missed header on the stroke of half-time with the game scoreless was the only they rued most.

“I think today that football taught us a big lesson,” the Rotherham United attacker told RTÉ.

“It can be a cruel game. We created a lot of chances but they took the one they got.

“I was very disappointed with myself not to hit target. If you create those chances, you have to put them away. Otherwise, you feel like this.

“At this level, that's what it takes. I don't think we were clinical enough with the chances we got and unfortunately, we were punished . We have to review it and see where we went wrong and learn from it. They took their chance and fair play to them.” The Ireland delegation fly back to Dublin tonight ahead of Wednesday’s visit of top seeds Ukraine to Aviva Stadium. Achieving Kenny’s target of winning the group already looks a lost cause.

“I want to win this league as well,” he added. “Maybe it's a learning curve. Sometimes you dominate possession and don’t get results. Next time we need to rectify it.” ends