Kelleher and Parrott to start against Armenia

Goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher during a Republic of Ireland training session

Sat, 04 Jun, 2022 - 12:55
John Fallon, Yerevan

Caoimhín Kelleher and Troy Parrott have been handed their first competitive starts for Ireland in today’s opening Nations League B1 clash in Armenia.

Gavin Bazunu had held first-choice status a game into the last year’s World Cup qualification campaign but Kelleher’s elevation into the role for the March friendlies against Belgium and Lithuania in the Manchester City man’s injury-enforced absence provided the opportunity to make the spot his.

Parrott came off the bench to bury a late winner against Lithuania and his selection, alongside Chiedozie Ogbene behind sole striker Callum Robinson, points to an attacking approach.

ARMENIA (4-4-1-1): D Yurchenko; H Hambardzumyan, H Mkoyan, V Haroyan, A Hovhannisyan; K Hovhannisyan, A Grigoryan, E Spertsyan, T Barseghyan; K Bayramyan, V Bichakhchyan.

IRELAND: C Kelleher; N Collins, S Duffy, J Egan; S Coleman, J Hendrick, J Cullen, E Stevens; C Ogbene, T Parrott; C Robinson.

Referee: Radu Marian Petrescu (ROU)

