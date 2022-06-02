Scottish referee Craig Napier comes out as gay 

Scottish referee Craig Napier has come out as gay, referencing the need for "climate change" around the subject in the world of football.
The 32-year-old is the first openly gay referee to come out in Scotland.
This follows Jake Daniels, a striker for Blackpool, became the first active male British footballer to come out as gay, when he made a statement last month.
In a video on the Scottish FA's social media, Napier said: "We need to see the climate change so that people do feel that they can be their true self and live happily and comfortably in their own skin, and that needs to then transcend into football."
