O'Shea praises near centurion McClean: He’s a great example, he's so proud to play for his country

James McClean’s half-hour cameo didn’t generate a whole tonne of headlines when the Republic of Ireland just about managed to see off Lithuania in an Aviva Stadium friendly last March.

Troy Parrott’s injury-time strike allowed Stephen Kenny’s men to luxuriate in victory despite a laboured enough display that, paradoxically, was set to be remembered only for the number of goals the home side had disallowed.

For John O’Shea, McClean’s appearance was worthy of note. One of only half-a-dozen men to have played a hundred times or more for the Boys In Green, the current Ireland U21 assistant manager couldn’t help but notice that the Derryman was on course to join them.

“I sent him a message when he hit 90 and said the next ten will be very easy!” he laughed. “Just keep chalking them off. He’s a great example, so proud to play for your country, and he’s given himself every chance to maximise his career.

“Not just at international level but at club level too. And you can see the sacrifices he makes to make himself available for his country. He had a fantastic season at club level too. He’s in a fantastic vein of form. If Stephen needs him, he’ll be more than ready.” McClean is 33 now but he is coming off a season where he played 45 times for club and country and there were ten goals for Wigan Athletic dotted through a League One campaign that ended with them top of the table and due back in the Championship.

Entering the Century Club isn’t beyond him as Kenny clearly has a liking for a veteran who has played a regular part in an Ireland squad that has presented a finer balance between youth and experience in the last year or so.

Reaching another major tournament would only boost any bid to make it to that magic three-digit number and the next such bid starts on Saturday as the senior squad gets its Nations League bid underway in Yerevan against Armenia.

McClean’s presence in the Ireland setup has always generated conflicting opinions with some hailing his all-action approach and others lamenting the lack of finesse and control that has increased in importance under Kenny.

Style or substance? It’s a debate that has raged across the current manager’s time in charge and this weekend’s assignment certainly serves as a reminder of an era when it was the latter that held a firm sway.

O’Shea was named man of the match in Yerevan in 2010 when Keith Fahey’s sweetly-struck shot gave Giovanni Trapattoni’s side a crucial 1-0 win and launched what was an ultimately successful stab at qualification for the 2012 European Championships.

“It was quite hot, very hot over there,” O’Shea recalled. “And the pitch wasn’t the best. We snuck a… I won’t say a lucky 1-0, but it was a great win away from home.

"Keith Fahey scored a decent goal, but I don’t think it was a memorable performance, but it was a very good, very important three points. That’s what I do remember.” Italy and Norway have put nine past the Armenians in recent years. Germany have hit them for six. Ireland’s players have been ‘inactive’ since the end of the domestic season but O’Shea still feels they have the momentum and confidence to claim the win.

Plenty of those who will feature on Saturday have passed through the hands of O’Shea, who has been on board Jim Crawford’s U21 staff for over two years now, and the current crop aren’t making a bad job of their own qualification campaign.

Two wins against Sweden leaves them well-placed to pip the Scandinavian side for second spot in Group F and playoff for Euro 2023 but only if they can see to Bosnia-Herzegovina tomorrow and Montenegro on Monday.

The two games are in Tallaght but both opponents have managed to frustrate Ireland, group favourites Italy and the Swedes to varying degrees already, so the prospect of what would be a first successful campaign by an Irish U21 side is still some way off for now.

That the Republic has never broken this particular glass ceiling looks like something of an oddity given how younger sides have prospered. O’Shea, for instance, was part of Brian Kerr’s U16 team that won their European Championships in Scotland in 1998.

His take on this makes a lot of sense.

“Because of the pool of players at senior level, generally there are two, three, four, five, six, seven (U21) players, however many it is at a different time: they jump up to the senior team because the competition level is needed for the senior team to succeed as well.

“So now we’ve got to get that balance right of maybe taking one or two younger ones into the (U21) squad ourselves and hoping we can push our lads into that qualification phase if we can.

“If we did qualify - we’re talking further down the line - there could be more players not involved because of their natural progression at their club into senior level. That’s the beauty of it.”