Cork City appoint Danny Murphy as women's manager 

Cork City FC have turned to former league winner Danny Murphy to resurrect the fortunes of their women’s team.

Murphy has been appointed as the third boss of the national league team in the space of the year, with the team second from bottom in the table.

The 39-year-old expressed his interest in the vacancy after his two-year spell in charge of Welling United’s women recently came to an end.

“Since retiring from playing, I have really enjoyed coaching and particularly enjoyed coaching in the women’s game,” said 2005 league winner Murphy, whose first game will be Saturday’s trip to Peamount United.

“I have had a number of very constructive conversations with the club about the direction we want to go in; I believe there is huge potential in the players at the club and in the women’s game in general in Cork.” “I want to build on the good work being done at underage level by the coaches that are already at the club. I am ambitious to succeed and I want to play my part in translating the good work being done at underage level into success at senior level.

“There are some very talented players here and I look forward to working with them to help them, and the team as a whole, to achieve their potential.

“I have a clear idea as to what I want to achieve, not just in the short-term but longer term also, and I cannot wait to get started.” Cork City Chairman Declan Carey, in welcoming Murphy, spoke about achieving collective goals, presumably bringing stability to a squad beset by departures.

He said: “Danny is well-known to City fans but we have appointed him due to his knowledge of, and experience in, the women’s game.” “We are ambitious to succeed across all areas of the club, and we believe that Danny has the calibre to help us achieve significant progress in the Women’s National League.

“He has outlined his vision for development and progression to us, and we were very impressed by that. We are committed to working with him to target the progress and improvements that we all desire.”