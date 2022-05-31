Record breaker Conor Coventry looking to lead by example

History is within Conor Coventry’s grasp, both as the record caps holder and skipper of the first Ireland team to reach a qualification playoff.

On Friday against Bosnia-Herzegovina, the West Ham United midfielder will equal Graham Barrett’s haul of 24 appearances and is due to surpass it on Monday when they host Montenegro.

Six points from the pair of qualifiers at Tallaght will all but guarantee progression to the series from where the last of qualifiers for next year’s Euros in Georgia and Romania will be sourced. What’s more, then toppling the Italians on June 14 in Ascoli would barge them there through the front door.

Coventry – who spent the second half of last season at an MK Dons side beaten in the League One playoff semis – earned the first of those caps in Stephen Kenny’s first game in charge of the U21s.

Since that win over Luxembourg in March 2019, he’s missed only three matches. The first was the Toulon tournament third-placed playoff against Mexico when Kenny made wholesale changes, the second being the return match with the Grand Duchy in November 2020. Coventry had got injured three days earlier against Iceland, leaving Tallaght with strapping and ice surrounding his ankle.

His third and final time to be unavailable, for the friendly against Wales 14 months ago, was due to the justifiable excuse of Kenny borrowing him for the seniors. In the 10 games since, he’s harnessed Ireland’s U21 midfield.

“I see playing for your country as the most important thing,” stressed the Londoner, whose mother Liz was born in Cabra, Dublin.

“I know that if I’m available and fit, I’ll always come in and give it my all. I want to be known as someone who is always available for the team.

“It will mean more to me to get two wins over the next two games but (the record) is something I would be really proud of.”

As well as qualification, Coventry has graduation on his mind. Most of his colleagues from Kenny’s original U21 squad have been called upon for senior service but at 22 – an anomaly of the U21 campaigns – he’s still awaiting his first minutes.

Fellow record breaker Barrett eventually got there by earning six caps but the contemporary version’s club career will ultimately dictate the extent of his impact in the full ranks.

Peterborough United won’t feature highly in his memory back along that road, for his loan to the Championship strugglers before joining MK Dons was culled with just four starts and eight from the bench.

“It was the toughest part of my career,” he recounts. “It was frustrating because I felt I was good enough to play and needed more of a chance. I thought I was training well enough but it didn’t really come and it was out of my hands.

“There were times when I wasn’t playing at Peterborough that I had to do the right things for myself and my career. Thinking about how hard I worked at that time, I needed to go and play well in the second half of the season at MK Dons. Maybe if I’d acted a certain way when I wasn’t playing, I wouldn’t have been able to do that.”

Before he chats to David Moyes about plans for the final season of his contract, there’s first international distinction to achieve.