Robert Lewandowski declares Bayern career ‘over’

Striker says he believes Bayern will not hold him against his will as he pushes for a move to Barcelona, Bayern club president has insisted Lewandowski will see out contract
Robert Lewandowski has declared that he wants to leave Bayern Munich. (Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images)

Mon, 30 May, 2022 - 16:15
 Fabrizio Romano

Robert Lewandowski has declared his time at Bayern Munich to be “over” and said he does not believe the club will hold him against his will.

The striker wants to join Barcelona after reaching a verbal agreement on a three-year contract but Bayern have insisted he must stay for the final season of his deal.

Lewandowski, speaking at a press conference with Poland before Wednesday’s Nations League game at home to Wales, said: “My era at Bayern is over. I don’t see any possibility to continue playing for this club.” 

The 33-year-old has been at Bayern since 2014 and is hopeful they will show flexibility regarding a transfer. 

“Bayern’s a serious club and I believe they won’t keep me – I don’t want to play there any more,” he said. “A transfer is the best solution. I hope they don’t stop me.” 

Two weeks ago Bayern’s president, Herbert Hainer, was adamant there was no room for manoeuvre. He told the German TV channel Sport1: “Robert has a contract until 2023. That’s how long he will play with us.”

Hainer noted that Lewandowski had joined Bayern on a free after his deal at Borussia Dortmund expired and said the club were willing to lose him for nothing in a year’s time. 

“There is no substitute for such a world-class player,” Hainer said. “He has a contract, so I assume he fulfils it. It is his right not to extend his contract.” 

Lewandowski scored 35 Bundesliga goals in 34 appearances this season and 13 goals in 10 Champions League matches.

Corentin Tolisso is leaving Bayern on a free after no agreement was reached over a new contract for the 27-year-old France midfielder.

