It's child's play for Waterford as they put manners on Treaty

Waterford FC 4 Treaty United 0

Waterford FC stretched their impressive winning run to six games after a dominant second half performance over Treaty United in their SSE Airtricity First Division clash played at the RSC.

For caretaker management team of Gary Hunt and David Breen, they watched on as the Blues scored four second-half goals that yielded a 4-0 victory to move within seven points of leaders Cork City.

A disappointing first half lacked any opportunities until injury time when the hosts should have hit the front as Junior Quitirna’s super right-wing delivery was met by Kilian Cantwell, but his header was saved by Jack Brady.

The second half was less than six minutes old when Waterford struck the front. Roland Idowu showed neat skill out on the left to flash the ball to the back post where Louis Britton notched his 8th goal of the season.

An early lesson: The young pitch invader who entered the pitch to stop play between Waterford FC and Treaty United FC is removed by a steward.

Waterford doubled their lead on 63 minutes when the deadly Phoenix Patterson got onto a flick from Britton to slip the ball into the path of Idowu on the left-side, and he beat keeper Jack Brady for his first league goal.

It got better for the Blues three minutes later as they added a third goal when Shane Griffin took a pass from Patterson, to beat Brady with a left-footed strike from 12 yards A fourth goal arrived in the final minute when the former sent over a left-wing corner that saw Kilian Cantwell head the ball back across the area for Cian Kavanagh to plant a header to the corner to seal another win.

WATERFORD FC: Brian Murphy, Tunmise Sobowale, Eddie Nolan, Kilian Cantwell, Richard Taylor (Darragh Power ’16), Niall O’Keeffe, Shane Griffin, Junior Quitirna (Dean Larkin ’77), Roland Idowu (Nigel Aris ’88), Louis Britton (Cian Kavanagh ’77) (Romeo Akachukwu ‘90+4), Phoenix Patterson.

TREATY UNITED: Jack Brady, Charlie Fleming, Marc Ludden, Sean Guerins, Callum McNamara (Fionn Doherty ’82), Conor Melody (Jack Arra ’74), Joe Collins (Martin Coughlan ’74), Dean George (Joel Coustrain ’29), Lee Devitt, Matt Keane (Colin Conroy ’74), Joe Gorman.

Referee: Declan Toland (Midlands).