Bohs have to settle for a point after late Drogheda equaliser 

In full bloom: Jordan Flores of Bohemians, second from left, celebrates after scoring during the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division match between Bohemians and Drogheda United at Dalymount Park in Dublin. Pic: Michael P Ryan/Sportsfile

Fri, 27 May, 2022 - 21:55
Darryl Geraghty

Bohemian FC 1 Drogheda United 1

In a story of their season, Bohs had to settle for just a point despite dominating the majority of the game.

Much like the reverse fixture in Head In the Game Park earlier in the season, Drogheda snatched a late equalizer through Dean Williams, with Jordan Flores opening the scoring in the first half.

The hosts dominated much of the first half and created a number of good opportunities but just lacked that killer in the final third.

Irish under-21 International Dawson Devoy was influential playing further forward in the number 10 position, knitting things together nicely, but the home fans grew frustrated as the half wore on.

Just as the first half looked to peter out, the hosts got the goal their first half dominance deserved right on the stroke of half-time. The classy Jordan Flores broke the deadlock sweeping home a wonderful strike from 25-yards having been set up by frontman Junior.

The second half followed a familiar pattern as the home side looked to add to their tally but, again, couldn’t find the finishing touch. Substitute Promise Omochere, having showed good strength to hold off Sean Roughan, tried to square to the unmarked Ali Coote in the area but his pass was cut out.

With Bohs unable to find a second, the visitors sensed a way back. The introduction of Ryan Brennan and Adam Foley off the bench, along with Darragh Markey - making his first appearance since breaking his leg - meant Kevin Doherty’s men carried more of a threat.

Roughan’s rasping effort from 30 yards forced James Talbot into an excellent finger tips save as the visitors grew in confidence.

But if you don't take your chances you will be punished and with just over seven minutes remaining Drogheda got themselves back on level terms. Some sloppy play at the back for Bohs allowed Dean Williams to nip in between the Ciaran Kelly and James Talbot, and loop the ball home.

Bohemian FC: James Talbot, Tyreke Wilson (Rory Feely, 26’ (James Finnerty, 59’), Ciaran Kelly, Jordan Doherty, Ali Coote (Stephen Mallon, 90’), Junior Ogedi-Uzokwe (Promise Omochere, 59’), Dawson Devoy, Liam Burt, Max Murphy, Conor Levingston, Jordan Flores. 

Subs not used: Tadhg Ryan, Ryan Cassidy, Jamie Mullins, Cian Byrne, James McManus.

Drogheda United: Sam Long, Sean Roughan, Evan Weir, Keith Cowan (Georgie Poynton, 45’), Gary Deegan, Chris Lyons (Dean Williams, 56’), Dylan Grimes (Adam Foley, 69’), Dayle Rooney, Luke Heeney, James Clarke ( Darragh Markey, 75’), Darragh Nugent (Ryan Brennan, 69’). 

Subs not used: Colin McCabe, Andrew Quinn, Mohammed Boudiaf, Charles Mutawe.

Referee: Sean Grant.

