Bray end home hoodoo as Athlone remain winless

Bray Wanderers 3 Athlone Town 0

Bray finally ended their Carlisle Grounds hoodoo as Athlone went into the SSE Airtricity League First Division mid-season break without a win so far in 2022.

With his leaving Cert impending, Darragh Lynch’s double ended Wanderers streak of 11 matches without a victory.

The Wicklow outfit had also failed to win at the seaside venue in 11 attempts since August 2021.

But they put that right by taking a 19th minute lead.

From Paul Fox’s corner, Eoin Massey dinked a box into the box.

Ben Feeney gathered and played a reverse pass to the unmarked Darragh Lynch on the left of the penalty area. His 20-yard drive proved too good for Mark Smith as it fizzed past the keeper to the net.

The Midlanders had failed to win in their previous 15 matches – stretching back to September 2021 – where they ironically defeated the Seagulls at the same venue.

But they were unlucky not to equalise on 53. Carlton Ubaezuonu’s hooked cross dropped beyond Michael Kelly. Thomas Oluwa looked set to bundle in. But teenage defender Conor McManus blocked before the line and cleared.

It proved crucial as Wanderers went two up 11 minutes later. Kieran Marty Waters and Fox linked to slip Lynch through. He got between two ‘Town defender and poked low to Smith’s right as the ball rolled to the net.

The teenage front man went off injured and his replacement Rob Manley made his mark in the 73rd minute when heading in Darragh Levinston’s cross to make it 3-0.

Bray Wanderers: Kelly; Massey, Hudson, Kevin Knight, McManus; Zambra; Thompson (Conor Knight 88), Feeney (Levingston half time), Fox; Waters (Dalton 88), Lynch (Manley 67).

Athlone Town: Smith; Duffy, Van Geenen, Curtin, Daly (Irhue 69); Oluwa (Habing 74), Dobbin, Connolly, McAuley (Edogun 74), Ubaezuonu (Armstrong 58); Barnes.

Referee: Jamie Robinson (Northern Ireland).