Former Sligo and St. Pats player Rhys McCabe becomes Airdrie manager at age 29

Former Sligo Rovers and St. Patrick's Athletic player Rhys McCabe has been announced as player-manager of Scottish League One side Airdrieonians.

McCabe takes over the post at 29 years of age, following Ian Murray's departure.

McCabe played in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division for over two years, joining Sligo in the middle of the 2017 season, before heading east to St. Pats for the 2019 campaign.

On the appointment, the club said: "Rhys’s influence on the park quickly became apparent, and his performances both in midfield and defence earned widespread plaudits as he made 41 appearances for the club, scoring seven goals. His free-kick against Motherwell secured him the club’s Goal of the Season trophy at last month’s awards presentation.

"The club hierarchy noticed very early on last season that Rhys has the football intelligence and leadership qualities that modern footballers respect and expect from a manager."

McCabe added: “It’s good to get signed up and get things over the line as quick as we have, so I’m excited, raring to go and looking forward to getting onto the pitch.”

“I’ve always made it clear that towards the latter stages of my career it was an avenue I’d like to go down.

"Obviously the opportunity has come up to dive straight in, so it’s one that I’m excited about!”