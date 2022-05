League One champions Wigan Athletic have given Republic of Ireland international James McClean a new one-year contract.

McClean re-joined Wigan on a one-year deal from Stoke City last summer and the club have now exercised their 12-month option on the winger.

The Derry-native went on to score ten goals in 37 matches in all competitions last season.

The 90-cap international will now face-off against former sides Stoke City and Sunderland in the Championship next season.