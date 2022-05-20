RTÉ secure live rights for UEFA Nations League campaign

Sky Sports had operated as rights holders in the two previous campaigns but national broadcaster takes over on June 4 with Ireland’s trip to Armenia
Boys at the back: Ireland's John Egan and Shane Duffy will feature on RTE's coverage of the upcoming Nations League campaign

Fri, 20 May, 2022 - 23:00
John Fallon

Ireland’s upcoming Uefa Nations League campaign will be available to watch free-to-air after RTÉ secured their first-ever broadcast rights for the series.

Sky Sports had operated as rights holders for Ireland’s games in the two previous UNL rounds of 2018 and 2020 but they won’t be involved in this Uefa series which kicks off on June 4 with Ireland’s trip to Armenia.

It is understood that RTÉ have are close to finalising a similar package for Ireland’s Euro 2024 qualifiers, ensuring the license holder won’t be required to pay a subscription to see Ireland’s next 14 competitive matches, or 16 if they’re grouped in a six-nation pool at the Euro draw in Frankfurt on October 9.

The national broadcaster confirmed the Nations League development on Friday’s Late Late Show special, celebrating 100 years of Irish football. Ireland’s home and away games against Ukraine, Scotland and Armenia, four in June and two in September, will be live on RTÉ2, RTÉ Player and RTÉ Radio.

RTÉ Group Head of Sport, Declan McBennett said "RTÉ Sport is delighted to bring the Nations League games to the audience free to air given the growing momentum behind the men’s international team and the significance of the games with Scotland, Armenia and in particular Ukraine.

“Combined with our coverage of the Women’s national team, the Under 21's qualification campaign and the domestic game it visibly demonstrates our commitment to keeping key sporting moments available to the widest possible audience."

Meanwhile, Virgin Media confirmed they’ve hatched a deal to broadcast highlights of all Ireland’s games for the next four years.

