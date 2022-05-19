O'Connor hoping Rebels make the most of rare comforts of home

Kevin O’Connor expects his hometown club Wexford to test Cork City’s title credentials again on Friday when the leaders resume their promotion chase at Turner’s Cross.

The visit of Ian Ryan’s side is City’s sole home game over a six-week period, coming seven days before they travel to face Galway United, who drew level on points last week.

While John Caulfield’s team were cantering to a 4-0 win at Wexford, eased by three early goals, City had a week off as the idle team in the nine-club First Division.

A fortnight on from their last league outing and defender O’Connor knows they’ll have to improve on that late victory over Athlone, whom Galway face on Friday.

“Lately we’ve been creating a few chances but not to our usual standards,” said the 27-year-old, part of City’s double-winning team from 2017. “We were a little bit loose against Athlone – needing a worldie of a winner from Aaron Bolger – and need to ensure we’re difficult to break down.

“It’s just a matter of grinding out results when you’re not at our best.”

That’s what Cork also had to do last time against Wexford, prevailing by a single goal six weeks ago. Enniscorthy native O’Connor believes Turner’s Cross will see that version of Wexford rather than the one that crumbled against Galway.

“They didn’t do themselves justice last week,” he said about the landslide. “They have Dinny Corcoran and Jack Doherty up top, and other good players around the pitch, so I’ll expect them to give it a go against us. Cork is a huge club and opponents always up their game against us and beat us.

“If we keep a clean sheet, we’ll win games because we trust the lads going forward.”

City’s surge to the summit has been checked in recent weeks, yet O’Connor doesn’t feel it’s just Galway that will be tussling for the one automatic promotion place.

“It keeps you on your toes,” he said of the tense title race as the midway stage of the season looms.

“We expected Galway to be up there from the start of the season. Longford Town and Waterford aren’t that far behind. Anything can change quickly. We have to keep putting pressure on the other teams to get results too.

“We expect to still be up there at the end of the season pushing for the title. It’s tough to keep it going for the season mentally but we’ve to thrive off the expectancy.”

The Rebels are still without Alec Byrne, Gordon Walker and Dylan McGlade but the latter has resumed training. The winger suffered knee injury damage in the first home game of the season in February against Galway.

Caulfield’s Connacht clan, like City, have won their last five games in a row, but they face the same Athlone Town side that Cork struggled against at Eamonn Deacy Park.

“We are playing a rejuvenated Athlone team under Dermot Lennon,” the Tribesmen’s boss Caulfield said about the side anchored to the bottom, without a win in their opening 14 matches.

“They were narrowly beaten by Waterford, Longford and Cork in their last couple of matches.

“Every week brings a tough game. We need to keep up our form and play to the level that we know we can. We are playing our first Friday night game in over a month so we’re looking forward to having a big crowd.”

Treaty United host Cobh Ramblers in Friday’s other First Division fixture, with Longford Town and Waterford clashing on Saturday at Bishopsgate.

In the Premier Division, Derry City will be looking to bounce back from their recent blip of dropping seven points from nine when they host in-form Dundalk.

St Patrick’s Athletic and Shelbourne face off at Richmond Park while Drogheda United welcome Finn Harps to Head In the Game Park.

Dalymount Park sees the meeting of two sides badly in need of victory to revive their top-four ambitions. Sixth-placed Bohemians last week once again suffered defeat after going ahead in Dundalk while Sligo Rovers, one place above, are winless in their last four.

“We were better in Saturday’s draw against St Pats and we need to bring those performance levels into the next games, starting at Bohemians,” said Sligo chief Liam Buckley, who should have Canadian striker Jordan Hamilton back from injury. His New Zealand international defender Nando Pijnaker faces a fitness test.