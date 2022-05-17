Could we see a first-ever Premier League play-off? All you need to know

The Premier League title fight between Pep Guardiola's Manchester City and Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool is poised to go down to the wire, but how close are we to witnessing a play-off?

In what would be a maiden play-off in the Premier League, the deciding game would be played at a neutral venue.

Firstly, we need to understand the rules in place that would lead to a play-off taking place, and the one, in particular, that may give Liverpool and City a chance to play in such a historic finale - not that Man City would relish another game after seemingly having the title wrapped up after beating Wolves.

Rules for determining position in the Premier League are as follows:

Two teams level on points - goal difference will determine who finishes higher.

If two teams have the same goal difference - goals scored will then separate the two sides.

If this doesn't settle the issue - the team with the most points in head-to-head matches in the Premier League season would finish higher.

If points from head-to-head games are equal - the team who scored the most away goals in the head-to-head matches would then finish higher.

And finally, if none of the above criteria can separate the teams, then a play-off at a neutral ground will be played to separate the two teams.

Information overload, right?

Now, let's look at how a play-off tie could come to fruition, with a particular look at Klopp & Guardiola's sides.

The fact that the two sides have played out two 2-2 draws in their encounters this season is the one detail that means a play-off is a genuinely realistic possibility.

That leaves the unlikely, yet possible scenario that if they both finish level on points, goal difference & goals scored, a play-off would be required.

City have one game left as Steven Gerrard rolls into town with his Aston Villa charges to face the Citizens on Sunday.

Liverpool have two, starting with the trip to St. Marys to face Southampton tonight, where they would need to win by a considerable margin to keep the dream alive, you would think.

Then, the Reds play host to Wolves at Anfield on Sunday.

Explained:

Both teams have conceded 24 goals so far, but if City were to lose 1-0 against Villa, they would finish the season with 96 goals scored and 25 goals conceded. If Liverpool drew 1-1 with Wolves or Southampton, they would have conceded 25 goals while scoring 90.

This would leave Liverpool needing to beat Wolves or Southampton 6-0 in order to force the extra game.

So here it is, three games, three results, one play-off final for the ages. The results needed:

Southampton 0-6 Liverpool / Southampton 1-1 Liverpool

Manchester City 0-1 Aston Villa

Liverpool 1-1 Wolves / Liverpool 6-0 Wolves

A Premier League final, between arguably the best teams in the world? One that's sure to get bums in seats!