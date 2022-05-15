West Ham postpone Rice talks after contract snub

West Ham have postponed contract talks with Declan Rice until the summer transfer window has closed, after the midfielder turned down an eight-year contract worth £83m.
Manchester City's Gabriel Jesus (left) and West Ham United's Declan Rice battle for the ball during the Premier League match at London Stadium, London. Photo credit: Adam Davy/PA Wire.

Sun, 15 May, 2022 - 21:54
Cian Locke

Chelsea and Manchester United are interested in signing Rice this summer, but the 23-year-old’s contract has two years to run and West Ham have the option to extend it by a further 12 months until 2025.

West Ham offered Rice a new contract worth £200,000 per week — which would make him the highest-paid player in the club’s history — but the 23-year-old has rejected all offers and is open to leaving this summer.

The Hammers would be prepared to sell Rice, who joined the club at 14 after he was released by Chelsea, for the right price in the summer of 2023 if he does not sign a new contract.

West Ham manager David Moyes has said that Rice is worth at least £150m, while reiterating the club’s position that the England international is not for sale.

Meanwhile, Bayern Munich will target Liverpool’s Senegalese striker Sadio Mane if striker Robert Lewandowski leaves this summer, say reports.

Lewandowski, 33, has agreed to join Barcelona on a three-year deal. And part of that deal could see French attacker Ousmane Dembélé heading in the opposite direction.

Juventus are keen on bringing Man United’s Paul Pogba back to the club this summer while new Old Trafford boss Erik ten Hag is after Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante as part of his overhaul.

Arsenal, whether they book Champions League football or not, expect to be busy in the summer and have moved into pole position for Bologna’s Scotland international full-back Aaron Hickey for around €25m. The Gunners are also closing on a €3.5m deal to sign 19-year-old Brazilian striker Marquinhos from Sao Paulo, ESPN reports.

Arsenal are also preparing an opening bid for Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus, but it is thought that the clubs are still around €20m apart in the valuation. City expect between €50m-€60m for the Brazil international.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has claimed AC Milan are working on final details to complete the free transfer of Divock Origi from Liverpool.

