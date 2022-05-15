Nine man Everton still in relegation trouble after Brentford loss

Everton 2 Brentford 3

Everton's Premier League survival remains in the balance after they were beaten by Brentford in a controversial and incident-packed game amid a frenetic atmosphere at Goodison Park.

Following Leeds' draw against Brighton, Frank Lampard's side needed a win to ensure safety but now they still require two points from their remaining two games - at home to Crystal Palace on Thursday and away to Arsenal next Sunday - to secure their top flight status.

It just wasn't Everton's day. They were reduced to 10 men when Jarrod Branthwaite had been sent off in the 18th minute and ended with only nine men when substitute Saloman Rondon was also red carded - having been on the pitch for only four minutes.

Everton led 2-1 at the break thanks to goals from Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Richarlison that sandwiched an unfortunate own goal by Seamus Coleman.

With a makeshift defence and a man short, it was always going to be a tough ask for them to retain the lead and two headed goals in two minutes from Yoane Wissa and Rico Henry exposed their defensive vulnerability and earned Brentford their victory.

Boosted by Leeds' draw and Burnley's defeat at Tottenham, it all looked to be going right when Calvert-Lewin got the final touch after Richarlison had flicked on Anthony Gordon's free-kick - his first goal since August 28.

But eight minutes later their celebrations were dampened when Branthwaite was sent off for tripping Ivan Toney as he burst through. Toney had got goal-side of Branthwaite on to a long ball so referee Michael Oliver deemed the incident as denying a goal scoring opportunity and didn't hesitate to show the red card.

Everton's misfortune continued when Brentford equalised after 37 minutes when Wissa's shot deflected off Coleman's face and past Jordan Pickford who looked to have had the shot covered.

Richarlison restored Everton's lead just before half-time when he kept his nerve to convert a penalty after he had been nudged over in the box by Mads Sorensen.

But Brentford dominated after the break, and two goals in two minutes stunned Everton. Wissa scored with a clever flicked header from Eriksen's corner and Henry was left unmarked to score with a powerful header from Christian Norgaard's cross.

Rondon completed Everton's misery when he was dismissed for a reckless high tackle on Henry.

Everton (3-4-3): Pickford 7; Coleman 7 (Rondon 83, 5), Holgate 7, Branthwaite 4; Iwobi 6, Gomes 6 (Kenny 71, 5) , Doucoure 6, Mykolenko; Gordon 6 (Gray 71, 5), Calvert-Lewin 5, Richarlison 6.

Unused subs: Begovic, Allan, Davies, Alli, Price, Welch.

Brentford (4-1-4-2): Raya 6; Ajer 5 (Dasilva 59, 5), Jansson 6, Sorensen 5 (Janelt 46, 5) Henry 6; Norgaard 6, Eriksen 6, Wissa 8 Roeslev 75, 5); Toney 6, Mbeuma 6.

Unused subs: Lossl, Canos, Jeanvier, Peart-Harris, Baptise, Stevens.

Referee: Michael Oliver.