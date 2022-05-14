Burns fires back to help Saints claim a point in Sligo

Sligo Rovers 1 St Patrick's Athletic 1

SLIGO Rovers and St Patrick's Athletic served up a stalemate at The Showgrounds – a share of the spoils that, although entertaining, dented the ambitions of both teams.

Striker Aidan Keena's seventh goal of the campaign – a superb finish – gave Sligo a first-half lead but the Chris Forrester-inspired Saints levelled through winger Darragh Burns early in the second period.

Sligo, who came into the game fifth in the standings, one place below the visitors, were looking to rediscover their form after back-to-back away losses against Shelbourne and leaders Shamrock Rovers.

St Pat's, who lost 2-1 to Sligo when the sides met at Richmond Park back in February, were looking to go third with a win here.

The visitors enjoyed a lot of possession during the opening period, with midfielder and captain Forrester prominent, so too winger Billy King.

Sligo created the best of the opportunities, however, with a partially deflected shot from full-back Lewis Banks forcing St Pat's goalkeeper James Anang to parry.

Keena was looking sharp and already had two chances before breaking the deadlock with a quite wonderful finish from David Cawley's clever flick after 37 minutes.

St Pat's sought an immediate reply with Ben McCormack shooting wide and Eoin Doyle, once a star forward with Sligo, off target with a header.

Matters were level within six minutes of the restart. Forrester, inevitably, started the move by finding Doyle, whose cross from the left was calmly tucked home at the back post by Darragh Burns.

Both sides had their moments after that, with Sligo forcing a series of corners and going close through the increasingly lively Will Fitzgerald.

St Pat's threatened, too, with Burns denied a second goal by Sligo goalkeeper Ed McGinty.

Sligo Rovers: McGinty; Banks, Blaney, Buckley, Kirk; Bolger, Morahan; O'Sullivan, Cawley, Fitzgerald; Keena (Heaney 79)

St Patrick's Athletic: Anang; Curtis, Redmond, Grivosti, Breslin; O'Reilly, Forrester, McCormack (Robinson 87); Burns, Doyle, King (Doyle 74)

Referee: Rob Harvey