Cup glory for Rockmount with Murphys at the double to keep treble dreams alive

FAI Intermediate Cup final: Rockmount (Cork) 2 Bluebell United (Dublin) 0

A fourth FAI Intermediate Cup title for Cork’s Rockmount and a first since 2008 as the Murphy brothers, Eoin and Cian, proved the difference in Saturday’s decider at Turner’s Cross.

Roy Keane’s old club were crowned Munster Senior League Premier Division champions last week and still have a potential third leg of a treble bid to come after this success, with the semi-final of the O'Connell Cup to come.

Eoin Murphy converted from the spot six minutes after half time and Cian made it two with a bullet header in the 65th minute.

Silverware suits you: Rockmount stalwarts Billy Cronin and Derek Clarke after defeating Bluebell United in the FAI Centenary Intermediate cup final at Turner's Cross.

In truth, the Cork side were brighter throughout but couldn’t make their first-half dominance count.

A delightfully flicked through ball from Nathan Broderick put in Luke Casey who was just off target with an attempted lob.

Casey was the architect of the opener as he hunted down Bluebell defender Blair Mandiangu and nipped onto the attempted back pass but was taken down by the keeper, Erne Lemantovic. Eoin Murphy stepped up and tucked away the spot kick to the keeper’s right.

Bluebell's best chance of an opening came just after the hour when Karney was slipped in but veteran keeper Brendan O’Connell was fast off his line to throw himself on the ball.

Right man on the spot: Eoin Murphy of Rockmount AFC celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during the FAI Centenary Intermediate Cup Final. Pic: Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Cian Murphy then calmed home nerves as he doubled the lead for the Cork side with 25 minutes remaining. Danny Aherne floated in a beautiful cross which Murphy caught on the meat of his forehead to put daylight between the sides and seal another piece of silverware for Rockmount.

Rockmount: B O’Connell, C Murphy, K Hoey (J O’Connell, 78), J Sexton, A Crowley, C McCarthy (H O Donovan, 51), E Murphy (D Stack, 80), D Aherne, N Hanley (J Waters, 85), N Broderick (J Courtney, 90), L Casey.

Bluebell United: E Lemantovic, N Bell, L Hayes, D Ridge, B Mandiangu (B Issaka 60), C Walsh (L Duffy, 60), B Cabreley (J Kelly, HT), T Dinamumenga (J Caffrey, 90), S Oguntola, N Adekunle(J O’Keefe, 78), C Karney.

Referee: A McDonagh