Cristiano Ronaldo ‘excited’ by Erik ten Hag arrival at Man Utd

Ronaldo says United are 'happy and excited' by the impending arrival of ten Hag but warned the new manager needs to be given time and backing as he looks to turn the club around
Erik ten Hag will take over at Old Trafford this summer (Mike Egerton/PA)

Fri, 13 May, 2022 - 21:23
PA Sport

Cristiano Ronaldo says Manchester United are “happy and excited” by the impending arrival of Erik ten Hag but warned the new manager needs to be given time and backing as he looks to turn the club around.

United have gone five years without winning a major trophy and will record their lowest points tally of the Premier League era on the back of last weekend’s 4-0 thrashing at Brighton.

Current Ajax boss Ten Hag will take over at Old Trafford on a three-year deal this summer, with Ralf Rangnick’s underwhelming interim stint coming to a close in the May 22 season finale at Crystal Palace.

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored 24 goals for Manchester United this term (Gareth Fuller/PA)

“What I know about him is he did a fantastic job for Ajax, that he’s an experienced coach. But we need to give him time,” Ronaldo said of the Dutchman on Manchester United’s official website.

“Things need to change in the way he wants.

“I hope we have success, of course, because, if you have success, all of Manchester is going to have success as well. I wish him the best.”

Ronaldo has hit 24 goals in all competitions since re-joining United last summer and has a further year remaining on his contract.

We have to believe that next year we can win titles.

It remains to be seen how the 37-year-old forward fits in to Ten Hag’s plans.

“We are happy and excited, not only as players, but the supporters as well,” he added.

“I wish him the best and let’s believe that, next year, we are going to win trophies.

