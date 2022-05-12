Kenny hopes Cronin's impact can help him and Rockmount reclaim the Cup

Two managers in their first seasons at the helm have guided Rockmount and Bluebell United to the FAI Intermediate Cup final but only one will leave Turner’s Cross with the crown.

Eddie Kenny stepped up from Billy Cronin’s assistant into the Rockmount hotseat after “The King" vacated to take a well-deserved rest.

Likewise, Shane Dolan, a former League of Ireland player with Shelbourne and Drogheda United, is in his full campaign in charge. The 34-year-old has worked wonders in rebuilding the team from scratch, admitting nobody gave them a hope of reaching the final of the prestigious amateur cup.

Bluebell are now within 90 minutes of claiming the trophy for the first time since 2000 but the Cork side too have a 14-year drought to end.

Chief local rivals Avondale have lifted the trophy five times during the interim but Rockmount are back in the groove having sealed their first Munster Senior League title since 2015.

Kenny takes pride from their streak this season of one loss in 90 minutes – the Beamish Cup defeat to Corinthians – generating a similar record to Liverpool of being involved in every game possible.

The Intermediate Cup, however, is the jewel in the crown and having "home" advantage against the visiting Dubs supplies another incentive to claim glory.

“Cork people generally support Cork people as much as possible, so hopefully a big crowd turns up at the Cross on Saturday,” said Kenny. “It’s scheduled before the FA Cup final, meaning people can get to watch both. Winning this final would be a brilliant way to finish what’s been a really enjoyable first season.

"I was only a kid when Rockmount won the Cup in 1999 but it was the springboard for winning it on three more occasions. Billy Cronin was the man who led the team and I learned so much from working alongside him, particularly from his unique way of man-management.”

Bluebell have already gotten one over their final opponents by winning the qualifying round of the FAI Cup 3-1 but neither manager feels that warm-up was relevant to this showpiece.

“There were a few false formations adopted by both teams that day,” admits Kenny with a smile.

From Dolan’s perspective, this is the big one and he’s not perturbed by bringing his side into the lion’s den of a partisan Cork crowd.

“The only difficulty for the players was them hearing all season about the Road to the Aviva campaign,” he said about the switch from the traditional national stadium hosting.

“We were only informed about Turner’s Cross after the semi-final but it doesn’t matter if it’s on in the Aviva, Tallaght or Cork. It’s just another pitch and Rockmount don’t play at Turner’s Cross every week either.” Bluebell’s title quest faded during the run-in, allowing them to avoid the congestion Rockmount’s success caused them. Whether more mind games are at play is possible but he pits Rockmount as favourites for the decider.

“For the first time in the competition, we go into this match as underdogs,” he mused.

“It’s been a long 12 months since I came into the job with only three players signed for two squads. Myself, Shaun Maher and Brian O’Shea went out to recruit 40 players and we were written off.

“People said we’d be relegated, I’d get sacked and Bluebell would fold but we’ve got this new squad to gel and reach a major final.

“As strong a team as Rockmount are, I firmly believe we have the quality and character to win the final.

“As long as the players don't feel regrets on a long bus trip back from Cork, I’ll be happy.”

*Saturday (2pm): FAI Centenary Intermediate Cup Final: Rockmount v Bluebell United, Turners Cross. Tickets will be available on the gate for cash or card, priced at €10 for adults, €5 concessions with under 16s admitted free of charge.