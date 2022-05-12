Bohemians and Dublin City Council clarify Dalymount Park situation

Reports this morning suggested the demolition and rebuild proposal for the famous venue had been changed to refurbishment works with extra stands added.
A view of Dalymount Park. Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/James Crombie

Thu, 12 May, 2022 - 15:50
John Fallon

Both Bohemians and Dublin City Council have denied that the proposed redevelopment of Dalymount Park has been scaled down but admit plans could change due to spiraling costs.

Shelbourne earlier this year decided to stay in Tolka Park, rather than relocate to ground share with Bohemians in the newly-built €35m Dalymount.

“There has been no change in the preferred and planned redevelopment of the stadium into a 6,000-seater facility with ancillary community facilities,” Bohs said in a statement.

“Following funding from both the Large Scale Sports Infrastructure Fund (LSSIF) and DCC, the design team, which was appointed in 2021, led by Idom with support by Gilroy and McMahon, has been undertaking works on multiple fronts in preparation for redevelopment.

“The board of Bohemian FC has always been aware, as with any project funded by public monies, that should costs escalate to an unsustainable level that there would need to be alternative options on the historic site.

“These options could potentially involve redesign and would utilise all studies and works already undertaken and stay within the funding mechanism of LSSIF and DCC as combined sources.

“Such a redesign could also deliver a higher capacity facility without the need for a long period out of Dalymount Park where we have played continuously since 1901.” Dublin City Council told RTÉ: “Underground investigations are to be conducted on-site over the next week. Once this information is available the design team will have a good understanding of the substructures that are required and the Quantity Surveyor will be able to provide accurate costings for the proposed design by the end of June.

"Once this report is complete the City Council will be in a position to complete their due diligence on the costing and a decision will be made whether to proceed to detailed design and planning with the current design or alternatively a value engineering exercise will be completed which could potentially lead to some redesign.

"All stakeholders have always been aware, and particularly in light of ongoing inflationary pressures, that should costs escalate to an unsustainable level there would need to be alternative options on the historic site.

"These options could potentially involve redesign and would utilise all studies and works already undertaken and stay within the current funding mechanism.”

