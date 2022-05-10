Jess Lawton takes temporary reins of Cork City women's team

Jess Lawton takes temporary reins of Cork City women's team

Laura Shine, Cork City, Lauren Dwyer, Wexford Youths. Picture: Jim Coughlan.

Tue, 10 May, 2022 - 19:01
John Fallon

Jess Lawton has been promoted by Cork City to act as caretaker manager of the senior women’s team.

Jess currently oversees the club’s U17 and U19 sides will work alongside the existing first-team coaching staff over the coming weeks, starting with Saturday’s meeting with Wexford at Turner’s Cross (7pm).

Cork are second from bottom of the women’s national league table, while Wexford are joint-second, alongside Peamount United, behind leaders and champions Shelbourne.

Lawton told the club’s official website : “I am looking forward to working with the players over the next few weeks.

“I would have worked with a lot of them over the last few years, so I know them and they know me.

“Obviously, we have all been disappointed with some of the recent results, so it is now a fresh start and an opportunity for the players to start again and look to get some good performances and results.” City Chairman Declan Carey confirmed they intend undertaking a recruitment process to identify a permanent boss.

Paul Farrell, who left the post on Monday following the team’s ninth defeat in 11 matches this season, had worked as assistant to Rónán Collins before stepping up 11 months ago, initially as interim and then permanent boss.

Carey added: “The U17s and U19s are both doing well in their leagues this season under her guidance, and she knows the club and the players extremely well.

“The board are currently making arrangements for the recruitment process for a permanent appointment, details of which will be announced in the near future.”

