Man City complete Erling Haaland signing from Borussia Dortmund

Manchester City have confirmed a deal to sign Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund this summer. The striker’s buyout clause, understood to be about €60m (£51.5m), has been met and the Norway international will earn a salary of about £350,000 a week, plus bonuses.

Haaland passed a medical this week and the deal ends Pep Guardiola’s search for a long-term successor to City’s record goalscorer, Sergio Agüero. Haaland, who will be 22 in July, has scored 85 goals in 88 appearances for Dortmund, whom he joined from RB Salzburg in January 2020.