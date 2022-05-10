Man City complete Erling Haaland signing from Borussia Dortmund

The striker’s buyout clause, understood to be about €60m (£51.5m), has been met and the Norway international will earn a salary of about £350,000 a week, plus bonuses
Man City complete Erling Haaland signing from Borussia Dortmund

Erling Haaland has completed his move to Manchester City. (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)

Tue, 10 May, 2022 - 15:41

Manchester City have confirmed a deal to sign Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund this summer. The striker’s buyout clause, understood to be about €60m (£51.5m), has been met and the Norway international will earn a salary of about £350,000 a week, plus bonuses.

Haaland passed a medical this week and the deal ends Pep Guardiola’s search for a long-term successor to City’s record goalscorer, Sergio Agüero. Haaland, who will be 22 in July, has scored 85 goals in 88 appearances for Dortmund, whom he joined from RB Salzburg in January 2020.

City said: “Manchester City can confirm that we have reached an agreement in principle with Borussia Dortmund for the transfer of striker Erling Haaland to the club on 1st July 2022. The transfer remains subject to the club finalising terms with the player.”

Guardiola had earlier cautioned against the idea that Haaland will solve all City’s goalscoring needs. “The new players always help to try to be a stronger team but a good defender will not solve our defensive problems, one striker will not solve scoring problems that maybe we have,” the manager said. “Not me, the club has to have a vision for the future. I am always completely aware and supportive 100%.”

Guardian

More in this section

Champions League Trophy file photo UEFA to scrap controversial coefficient plan for Champions League
Manchester City Training and Press Conference - City Football Academy - Tuesday May 3rd Guardiola cannot talk about Haaland move until ‘completely done’
Celtic v Heart of Midlothian - cinch Premiership - Celtic Park SFWA should use offensive awards night as ‘teaching moment’
Tottenham manager Antonio Conte saw his side hold Liverpool last time out (Peter Byrne/PA).

Antonio Conte accuses Klopp of looking for excuses after Spurs draw

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

IE logo Orange
Dalo’s Hurling Show Live

Dalo + Hurler

Join Anthony Daly as he takes to the road again with the provincial round-robins reaching a climax.

In The Old Bank in Dungarvan May 12, 7.30pm

General admission: €20
Irish Examiner Subscriber discount: €15

Buy Tickets Here

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up