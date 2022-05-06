McCarthy double helps Galway keep up the pressure

COBH RAMBLERS 0-4 GALWAY UNITED

Galway United kept their First Division title charge very much on track by securing a well deserved victory over Cobh Ramblers at St Colman’s Park.

Galway had most of the possession early on, but Cobh had the early chances. Jake Hegarty went close with a free kick that was saved well by Galway keeper Conor Kearns.

The Galway attacking pressure was growing and they took the lead in the 20th minute. Hemmings was on hand to slot home with a first time finish on the edge of the box.

United continued to dominate possession and pile on the attacking pressure. They got a second goal of the contest to deservedly double their lead on 36 minutes. It was a crisp finish by Ed McCarthy, who found the top corner of the net impressively.

McCarthy got a third for Galway on the stroke of half time, when he drilled home an effort from the edge of the box which broke to him from a corner kick.

It was a comfortable evening for Galway in the second half as they cruised to victory, with a fourth coming impressively from Manu Dimas.

Albeit a few weeks away yet, the Galway United v Cork City game on May 27th could be a crucial one in the First Division title race.

COBH RAMBLERS: Sean Barron; James McCarthy, Ben O’Riordan (Harlain Mbayo, 64), Breandan Frahill, Daragh O’Sullivan Connell; Conor Drinan (Danny O’Connell, 13 inj), Jason Abbott, Pierce Phillips (Luke Desmond, 64) , Jack Larkin (James O’Leary, 80); Jake Hegarty, Beineón O'Brien-Whitmarsh(Sean McGrath, 80)

GALWAY UNITED: Conor Kearns; Conor O’Keeffe, Killian Brouder, Diego Portilla (Charlie Lyons, 65), Alex Murphy (Manu Dimas, 75); Max Hemmings(Jordan Adeyamo, 75) , David Hurley, Conor McCormack (Ronan Manning, 75) , Ed McCarthy (Francely Lombato, 87) ; Wilson Waweru (Gary Boylan, 65) , Stephen Walsh.

Referee: Oliver Moran.