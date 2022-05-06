Arsenal managers Arteta and Eidevall sign new contracts

Arsenal's men's and women's first team bosses extend stays at the club
Arsenal managers Arteta and Eidevall sign new contracts

Mikel Arteta and Jonas Eidevall Pic via @Arsenal Twitter

Fri, 06 May, 2022 - 10:13

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has signed a new three-year contract.

The 40-year-old took over at the Emirates Stadium in December 2019 following the dismissal of Unai Emery.

He is close to taking the Gunners back into the Champions League for the first time in five years, with the side currently fourth in the Premier League as the season enters its final stages.

The announcement of Arteta's new deal came at the same time as Arsenal women's manager Jonas Eidevall also extended his stay.

The Swede was appointed last summer and could end his first campaign in charge by winning the Women's Super League title with Arsenal just a point behind leaders Chelsea heading into the final weekend of the season.

"I'm excited, grateful and really, really happy today," Arteta said.

"When I spoke to Josh (Kroenke) he could see the club at the same point and he wanted to take the club the way I wanted to do it. So everything that he's said, and that Stan (Kroenke) has said when I've been together with both of them, they've always delivered.

"We want to take the club to the next level and to compete really with the top teams. In order to do that, we have to be playing in the Champions League.

"We have to be able to evolve the team, improve our players, improve all departments, generate even more connection with our fans, improve the atmosphere at the Emirates, be able to recruit top, top talent and the best people for this club to drive this project to that level."

More in this section

Shelbourne v Bohemians - SSE Airtricity League Premier Division FAI hit Duff with three-match touchline ban
Cabinteely v Drogheda United - SSE Airtricity League First Division Promotion / Relegation Play-off Series First Leg Bray Wanderers back Pat Devlin after angry confrontation with fans
Liverpool v West Ham United - Premier League - Anfield Players set to be asked about brain health concerns in new dementia consultation
<p>Shamrock Rovers manager Stephen Bradley </p>

Stephen Bradley rejects Lincoln City approach

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

IE logo Orange
Dalo’s Hurling Show Live

Dalo + Hurler

Join Anthony Daly as he takes to the road again with the provincial round-robins reaching a climax.

In The Old Bank in Dungarvan May 12, 7.30pm

General admission: €20
Irish Examiner Subscriber discount: €15

Buy Tickets Here

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up