Arsenal managers Arteta and Eidevall sign new contracts

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has signed a new three-year contract.

The 40-year-old took over at the Emirates Stadium in December 2019 following the dismissal of Unai Emery.

He is close to taking the Gunners back into the Champions League for the first time in five years, with the side currently fourth in the Premier League as the season enters its final stages.

The announcement of Arteta's new deal came at the same time as Arsenal women's manager Jonas Eidevall also extended his stay.

The Swede was appointed last summer and could end his first campaign in charge by winning the Women's Super League title with Arsenal just a point behind leaders Chelsea heading into the final weekend of the season.

"I'm excited, grateful and really, really happy today," Arteta said.

"When I spoke to Josh (Kroenke) he could see the club at the same point and he wanted to take the club the way I wanted to do it. So everything that he's said, and that Stan (Kroenke) has said when I've been together with both of them, they've always delivered.

"We want to take the club to the next level and to compete really with the top teams. In order to do that, we have to be playing in the Champions League.

"We have to be able to evolve the team, improve our players, improve all departments, generate even more connection with our fans, improve the atmosphere at the Emirates, be able to recruit top, top talent and the best people for this club to drive this project to that level."