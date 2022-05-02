Galway grab the points to stay within three of City in top spot 

John Caulfield's outfit dealt with Longford Town, who produced a neat opening period display, but were ultimately overpowered by the Tribesmen.
Galway United manager John Caulfield. Photo by Michael P Ryan/Sportsfile

Mon, 02 May, 2022 - 19:14
Cian O’Connell

Galway United 2 Longford Town 0

Second-half goals from David Hurley and Max Hemmings ensured Galway United gleaned another important SSE Airtricity League First Division victory at Eamonn Deacy Park.

The win ensures United stay within touching distance of league leaders Cork City, whom they hold a game in hand on.

The home team went close in the third minute when Alex Murphy headed over following a Killian Brouder throw-in.

With Dean McMenamy splendid in the centre of the park Longford enjoyed some encouraging moments in a hard fought first half.

Galway United custodian Conor Kearns had to be alert when making saves from Ryan Graydon and McMenamy.

Then in the 25th minute Elworthy drilled a shot narrowly wide, while on the stroke of half-time Sam Verdon also went close for the visitors.

Five minutes after the restart Mick McDonnell fouled substitute Ed McCarthy, and Hurley expertly converted the resultant penalty for his third goal of the campaign.

Hemmings sealed the deal in the 73rd minute as United were now controlling the contest.

With eight minutes remaining McMenamy was sent off for a second bookable offence following a foul on the influential Hurley.

Galway United: Kearns; Hemmings, Portilla, Brouder, Murphy; McCormack, Boylan (O'Keeffe, 69), Hurley (Lyons, 84); Lomboto (McCarthy, 24), Walsh (Adeyemo, 84), Waweru (Manning, 69).

Longford Town: Dennison; Elworthy, McDonnell, Barnett, Lynch; Graydon (Magerusan, 90), Robinson, McMenamy, Molloy (Power, 84); Chambers (O'Brien, 84); Verdon.

Referee: Gavin Colfer.

