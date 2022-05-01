Harry Kane and Son Heung-Min get Tottenham firing again with victory over Leicester 

Premier League

Tottenham 3 (Kane 22, Son 60, 79) Leicester 1 (Iheanacho 90)

Tottenham moved back above Arsenal in the race for fourth place that has become a game of snakes and ladders, with Harry Kane and Son Heung-Min seeing off Leicester City and ending a mini-blip of two games without a goal.

Antonio Conte's side had not managed a shot on target while losing to Brighton and drawing with Brentford in the past fortnight, but that was all forgotten as Kane broke the deadlock and Son scored two goals, the second of which must be a contender for goal of the season.

Having started the day in fifth, the result meant Spurs leapfrogged Arsenal into fourth place, with the Gunners playing later in the afternoon down the road at West Ham.

Brendan Rodgers made several changes from the side that drew with Roma last week, with an eye on the second leg of their Conference League semi-final to come on Thursday.

Yet it was Leicester who started brightest and almost opened the scoring when Patson Daka shot against the base of a post in the 14th minute after good work by Boubakary Soumare on the right.

Instead it was Tottenham who broke the deadlock when Kane headed them ahead in the 22nd minute. By that point, Spurs had gone around three and a half hours without a meaningful effort on target, but Kane made no mistake when he found himself surprisingly unmarked as Son swung in a corner from the right. Kane stooped to head home from six yards and Tottenham's mini goal drought was over.

It was Kane's 17th goal in 14 league games against Leicester, and he had a chance to score again before half-time when Nampalys Mendy's poor back-pass let him in, only for Kaspar Schmeichel to get down quickly and tip the ball away.

Leicester had chances too. Cristian Romero made a sliding interception to keep out Daka, who also screwed a shot wide from 20 yards. Shortly before half-time, Son and Kane set up Tottenham wing-back Ryan Sessegnon with a chance but his poor first touch allowed Marc Albrighton to clear the danger. Romero also beat Schmeichel to a header, but when Kane cut back for Lucas Moura, the Brazilian scuffed his shot. Lucas was replaced by Dejan Kulsevski early in the second half, and the Swede made a swift impact. One dazzling run ended unfortunately when he slipped as he prepared to cross from the byline.

But there was no mistake when he set up Son made it 2-0 on the hour mark. Romero began the move with two crunching tackles that freed Kulusevski, who ran at the heart of Leicester's defence before passing to Son, who turned and drilled a low shot past Schmeichel.

Good as his finish was, it was only a precursor to the world-class strike he unleashed 19 minutes later. The Korean started the move with a run from left to right, feeding Emerson Royal. When Kulisevski fed the ball back to Son, 25 yards from goal, he spotted a gap at the top of the far corner of goal. His left-footed shot had such power and precision that Schmeichel had no chance, clawing hopelessly at thin air as the ball sailed over his outstretched arm and under the crossbar.

The only blip for Spurs was when Kelechi Iheanacho was allowed to run at goal and drill a low shot past Lloris in stoppage time, but the result was never in doubt.

TOTTENHAM 3-4-3 Lloris 7; Romero 8, Dier 7, Davies 7; Emerson Royal 6, Hojbjerg 7, Bentancur 8 (Winks 81), Sessegnon 7; Lucas 6 (Kulusevski 55), Kane 8, Son 9 (Bergwijn 81)

LEICESTER 3-5-2 Schmeichel 6; Castagne 6, Amartey 6, Soyuncu 5; Albrighton 6, Soumare 6 (Brunt 67), Mendy 7, Perez 6, Thomas 6; Daka 6 (Vardy 67), Iheanacho 6.

Referee: Jonathan Moss 6/10