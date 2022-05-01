Celtic close in on title despite Sakala salvaging draw for Rangers

This was not in Celtic’s script. At 1-0 up here, Ange Postecoglou’s team were on course to secure the title barring some crossing of t’s and dotting of i’s. Victory would have sent Celtic nine points – and more than 20 goals – ahead of their oldest foes.

Rangers were not of a mind to let that scenario transpire. Celtic remain the firm favourites to win the Premiership but Rangers will regard this draw as a moral victory. More so, indeed, because they completely deserved it. The width of a post prevented Fashion Sakala from handing Rangers an even better outcome, just days before the second leg of their Europa League semi-final against RB Leipzig.