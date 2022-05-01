Celtic close in on title despite Sakala salvaging draw for Rangers

Victory would have sent Celtic nine points – and more than 20 goals – ahead of their oldest foes
Celtic close in on title despite Sakala salvaging draw for Rangers

Celtic’s Greg Taylor (right) and Daizen Maeda (left) celebrate the opening goal scored by team mate Jota during the cinch Premiership match at Celtic Park, Glasgow. Picture date: Sunday May 1, 2022. Jane Barlow/PA Wire.

Sun, 01 May, 2022 - 14:22
Ewan Murray

This was not in Celtic’s script. At 1-0 up here, Ange Postecoglou’s team were on course to secure the title barring some crossing of t’s and dotting of i’s. Victory would have sent Celtic nine points – and more than 20 goals – ahead of their oldest foes.

Rangers were not of a mind to let that scenario transpire. Celtic remain the firm favourites to win the Premiership but Rangers will regard this draw as a moral victory. More so, indeed, because they completely deserved it. The width of a post prevented Fashion Sakala from handing Rangers an even better outcome, just days before the second leg of their Europa League semi-final against RB Leipzig.

Jota handed Celtic the lead after capitalising on lazy defending from Borna Barisic when meeting a Daizen Maeda cross. Rangers’ Ryan Kent had missed an identical chance earlier in proceedings.

Jota and Maeda passed up opportunities to double Celtic’s lead before the break. Maeda was again wasteful 20 minutes after the restart, a moment Rangers capitalised on.

Sakala played a neat one-two with Kent before slamming home at Joe Hart’s near post. The ferocity of the shot left the former England goalkeeper helpless.

Sakala had three chances to claim victory for Rangers. The woodwork denied the Zambian with the best of them. Celtic appealed in vain for a penalty after the ball struck John Lundstram’s arm from a Tom Rogic cross. At full-time, the home support acclaimed their players in a manner which suggested a title party was imminent; the underlying issue being that those in green and white had been of a mind to begin the celebrations here.

Celtic: Hart; Ralston, Carter-Vickers, Starfelt, Taylor; O’Riley (Bitton 61), McGregor, Hatate (Rogic 61); Jota, Furuhashi (Giakoumakis 61), Maeda (Abada 78).

Rangers: McGregor; Tavernier, Goldson, Bassey, Barisic; Lundstram, Davis (Jack 63), Arfield (Diallo 87); Aribo (Wright 63); Sakala, Kent. 

Referee: John Beaton.

Guardian

More in this section

Leeds United v Manchester City - Premier League - Elland Road It's stress-free for Pep as City handle Leeds with ease
Real Madrid v Chelsea - UEFA Champions League - Quarter Final - Second Leg - Santiago Bernabeu Stadium Real clinch La Liga as Ancelotti completes his clean sweep
Southampton v Crystal Palace - Premier League - St Mary's Stadium Zaha springs from bench to power Palace past Saints
<p>Stuart Dallas was taken off on a stretcher on Saturday (Danny Lawson/PA)</p>

Stuart Dallas suffered broken leg during Leeds defeat to Man City

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up