Football 'super agent' Mino Raiola dies aged 54

Agent of Paul Pogba and Erling Haaland had become one of most influential figures in modern game
Football 'super agent' Mino Raiola dies aged 54

Game-changer: Mino Raiola represented some of the biggest names in the sport. Pic: Getty Images

Sat, 30 Apr, 2022 - 15:15
Examiner Staff

Mino Raiola, the high-profile Italian football agent, has died at the age of 54, his family have announced. 

The 'super agent' became one of the most significant powerbrokers in the modern game over the past decade, representing some of football's top talents. 

Italian media reports on Thursday afternoon had claimed the 54-year-old - who represents players like Paul Pogba, Erling Haaland and Zlatan Ibrahimovic - had died, which was later denied on Raiola's Twitter feed.

However, on Saturday afternoon, a family statement confirmed Raiola has died, although no timeline or cause of death was given. 

The statement said: "In infinite sorrow we share the passing of the most caring and amazing Football Agent that ever was.

"Mino fought until the end with the same strength he put on negotiation tables to defend our players. As usual, Mino made us proud and never realised it.

"Mino touched so many lives through his work and wrote a new chapter in the history of modern football. His presence will be forever missed.

"Mino’s mission of making football a better place for players will continue with the same passion.

"We thank everybody for the huge amount of support received during these difficult times and ask for respect to the privacy of family and friends in this moment of grief."

A tweet from Raiola's account in January said he had undergone medical checks requiring anaesthesia, but that he had not had emergency surgery. He was reportedly suffering from a lung condition not linked to Covid-19.

More in this section

Shrewsbury Town v Wigan Athletic - Sky Bet League One - Montgomery Waters Meadow Promotion joy for Ogbene and McClean in dramatic League One finale
Manchester United v Middlesbrough - Emirates FA Cup - Fourth Round - Old Trafford Juan Mata: Manchester United have exciting future under Erik ten Hag
Team INEOS Official Unveiling Ratcliffe Chelsea bid receiving consideration but Boehly remains in box seat
Newcastle United v Liverpool - Premier League - St. James' Park

Keita keeps nerve to send Liverpool back to the summit

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up