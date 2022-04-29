Finn Harps just two points behind Shels after 1-0 win

Finn Harps 1 McNamee 88 Shelbourne 0

Barry McNamee struck with an 88th minute piledriver as Finn Harps beat Shelbourne in dramatic circumstances to claim a first win of the campaign at Finn Park.

This result means that Damien Duff’s side are now just two points ahead of Harps who still occupy the relegation play-off berth.

Shels had the better of things in the first quarter with chances falling the way of Jack Moylan, Aodh Dervin and John Ross Wilson who was in a good position inside the box but his shot went just outside the post.

At the other end, the lively Jesse Devers shot over the target from a promising position as the Donegal side finished the first half on a stronger note.

Both sides injected some much needed pace into their play after the break, with Dervin and former Harps man Mark Coyle being to the fore for Shels in midfield.

Devers continued to be the main threat for Harps who had the ball in the net on 65 minutes with Yoyo Mahdy getting the last touch but it was disallowed for an infringement during the build-up.

Injury plagued Harps were dealt a major blow ten minutes from time when Elie N’Zeyi had to be stretchered off, leading to former Turkish under-21 international Erol Alkan being introduced.

But McNamee then struck with the late winner with a cracking 20 yard shot through a crowded goalmouth after Shels failed to clear to give Harps a second win of the season over the Drumcondra side.

Finn Harps: McGinley; Rainey, Carrillo (Tourish, h-t), Slevin, Donelon; Devers, N’Zeyi (Alkan, 80 mins), McNamee, Timlin (Rudden, 72 mins); Mihaljevic, Mahdy.

Shelbourne: Clarke; Thomas, Ledwidge (Anaebonam, 90), Byrne, Kane; Wilsonl, Dervin, Coyle (Lunney 90, Hakiki (McEneff, 74 mins); Farrell, Moylan (Carr, 86 mins).

Referee: D. Tomney (Dublin).