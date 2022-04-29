McGonigle bags another brace as Candystripes extend lead

St Patrick’s Athletic 0 Derry City 4

Derry City extended their lead at the top of the Premier Division to three points as they cruised past St Patrick’s Athletic in Inchicore.

The Candystripes wasted little time in dismantling an in-form Athletic side as they raced into a 3-0 half-time lead before pressing home their advantage after the break.

Jamie McGonigle, the league’s top scorer and outstanding player, made it nine for the season with a brace in between goals from Matty Smith and Cameron Dummigan.

Dummigan’s spectacular strike was the pick of the bunch as the Lurgan man hammered home from range on the hour mark.

With Shamrock Rovers held by ten-man Sligo Rovers at the Showgrounds, the Candsytripes move three points clear following a difficult couple of weeks.

They took just four minutes to hit the front as Chris Forrester’s loose pass was picked off by Brandon Kavanagh, and the Dubliner picked out Smith for a cool finish.

Kavanagh went close shortly afterwards as he had a blem from of the box but he couldn’t find the net amid a period of sustained pressure.

A loose pass from Saints stopper Joseph Anang let Will Patching have a go from a similar distance but he couldn’t find the target.

Pats’ first real chance arrived midway through the half as Anto Breslin headed a cross at the back post but he couldn’t find the target.

Derry doubled their lead in controversial circumstances as McGonigle made it eight for the season despite looking as he got on the end of a pinpoint Smith cross.

Derry wrapped the game up two minutes before half time as Kavanagh’s pass found McGonigle for a fine finish.

The hosts came out strong in the second half but couldn’t find a final ball to match their approach play, Grivosti missing the target early on.

And the game was buried just past the hour as the magnificent Lurgan man Dummigan buried a shot from distance.

He’s been at the heart of Derry’s resurgence this year and he smashed in a shot off the post from 20 yards to cap off an outstanding performance.

The Candystripes’ day was capped off by the news from Sligo as Andy Lyons’ first-half strike was cancelled out by Canadian Jordan Hamilton.

Derry, having given up five points to Rovers in the past week, are now three points clear in the table once more.

St Patrick’s Athletic: Joseph Anang; Joe Redmond, Tom Grivosti, Ian Bermingham; Jack Scott (Rónán Coughlan 46 (Ben McCormack 84)), Adam O’Reilly, Chris Forrester, Anto Breslin; Billy King (Jay McClelland 64),Darragh Burns (Tunde Owolabi 64), Eoin Doyle.

Derry City: Brain Maher; Ronan Boyce (Danny Lafferty 83), Shane McEleney, Eoin Toal, Cameron McJannet; Cameron Dummigan, Will Patching (Ciaran Coll 83), Patrick McEleney (Evan McLaughlin 70); Brandon Kavanagh (Joe Thomson 71), Matty Smith, Jamie McGonigle (James Akintunde 80).

Referee: Rob Harvey (Dublin).