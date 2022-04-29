Bohs get back to winning ways with 3-0 win over UCD

Bohemians 3 UCD 0

Junior Ogedi-Uzokwe scored for the third match running to get Bohemians back on track following last week's humbling to arch-rivals Shamrock Rovers.

Dawson Devoy and Promise Omochere added further goals to give Bohemians only their second home win of the campaign - though it’s now just one defeat in six for Keith Long’s side.

UCD remain winless and rooted to the foot of the table.

Frustrated for much of the first half, Bohemians found their deserved lead a minute before the interval.

Winger Liam Burt skipped past a defender to get off a low drive which Lorcan Healy couldn’t hold, allowing the alert Junior to scoop home.

Despite dominating from the restart, Bohemians had James Talbot to thank for keeping them in front as they coughed up a real chance of an equaliser on 62 minutes.

Sean Brennan put Dylan Duffy in on goal down the inside right channel with Talbot making a fine parry save with Donal Higgins rifling the rebound over the top.

It proved pivotal as Bohemians doubled their lead three minutes later from a controversially awarded penalty.

College skipper Sam Todd appeared to have made a good tackle on Junior only for referee Ray Matthews to point to the spot.

Once UCD’s protests subsided, Devoy drilled the spot kick low to Healy’s bottom right corner.

Bohemians then put the game to bed on 69 minutes.

Devoy threaded a ball though for Omochere who took a touch before blasting his shot to the net to finish with aplomb.

Bohemians: Talbot; Packman (Murphy, 78), Doherty, Kelly, Wilson; Levingston (Fores, 78), Devoy (Cassidy, 87); Omochere, Coote (Mullins, 68), Burt (McManus, 87); Junior.

UCD: Healy; Ryan, Gallagher, Todd, Osam; Brennan, Higgins (Keaney, 71); Kerrigan, Caffrey, Duffy (Nolan, 81); Whelan.

Referee: Ray Matthews (Midlands).