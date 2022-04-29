Ralf Rangnick to become manager of Austria

The German will still work for Manchester United in a consultancy role
Ralf Rangnick to become manager of Austria

Manchester United manager Ralf Rangnick prior to the Premier League match at Goodison Park, Liverpool. Picture date: Saturday April 9, 2022.

Fri, 29 Apr, 2022 - 12:18

Interim Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick will become Austria's national team manager at the end of the season.

The German was placed in charge at Old Trafford for the remainder of the 2021/22 season following the exit of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in November.

Erik ten Hag will come in as permanent United successor this summer, when Rangnick will become manager of Austria.

But the German will still work for the Old Trafford giants in the consultancy role agreed when he took over.

In a statement, Rangnick said: "I will take over as national team manager of Austria at the end of the season but will continue my consultancy with Manchester United.

"I'm really looking forward to playing my part in helping United become a real force again."

The PA news agency understands United have been supportive of Rangnick taking the job with Austria, with the advisory position always holding the option for the 63-year-old to take on parallel roles.

Rangnick has been given an initial two-year deal that will automatically be extended by a further two years if Austria qualify for Euro 2024. Lars Kornetka will be his assistant.

More in this section

Rotherham United v Oxford United - Sky Bet League One - AESSEAL New York Stadium The only way is up for Ireland's League One legion on gripping final day
Manchester United v Chelsea - Premier League - Old Trafford Ronaldo rescues Rangnick's dull United but it's goodnight, then Vienna
Leicester City v Roma - UEFA Europa Conference League - Semifinal - First Leg - King Power Stadium Ademola Lookman rescues Leicester against Roma
<p>MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 14: Jack Grealish of Manchester City battles for possession with Diego Llorente of Leeds United during the Premier League match between Manchester City and Leeds United at Etihad Stadium on December 14, 2021 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)</p>

Premier League view: Liverpool face form test, Leeds can learn from Madrid, no sentimentality for Lampard

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up