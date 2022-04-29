The only way is up for Ireland's League One legion on gripping final day

Such is the changing landscape of English football that the final day of League One fixtures on Saturday have taken on added Irish interest.

Six members of the last senior squad – plus the Under-21 captain – are operating in the third tier this season. That the majority have promotion to play for at the climax supplies some measure of consolation amid the realities of Premier League globalisation.

Best placed to secure a spot in next season’s Championship without navigating the playoff hurdles are Wigan Athletic. Bolstered by Will Keane’s 24 goals, they been in command throughout but fluffed chances in their last three matches to get over the line. Avoiding defeat at 17th-placed (and safe )Shrewsbury Town will finalise their passage without relying on results elsewhere and they could have James McClean back.

Initial fears of the knee injury he suffered four weeks ago causing a year-long lay-off were soon allayed and the sight of partaking in the midweek warm-up for Tuesday’s game at Portsmouth was welcome.

Whether or not he’s available today, he’ll be fully fit for Ireland’s four Uefa Nations League fixtures in June.

"If James is fit, he'll be the first one to put his hand up for selection but we won’t pre-empt anything,” said Latics boss Leam Richardson about the 33-year-old, named in the division’s team of the season.

Waiting to pounce on Wigan’s slip-up are Chiedozie Ogbene’s Rotherham United. They must win at relegation-threatened Gillingham and hope Wigan lose to pinch the title. More importantly, however, promotion hinges on bettering the result of third-placed MK Dons at Plymouth Argyle.

Grange native Ogbene spoke on Ireland duty in March of his intention to elevate to the Championship next season, regardless of Rotherham’s success in achieving their mission.

The Millers are activating the 12-month extension to the 24-year-old’s contract that lapses next month but will be tempted by bids for the in-form winger. Both parties are eager for that scenario to be dodged by reaching the promised land together.

"I will still be a Millers player if we go up as I will still have one year left and will serve my time,” declared the Corkman.

Dons, a point adrift of Rotherham, have Dubliner Warren O’Hora in defence, Ireland U21 captain Conor Coventry on loan from West Ham in midfield, with Troy Parrott providing the attacking threat.

“At 16/17, I thought I was good but didn’t realise how much I had to learn about the game,” the 20-year-old Tottenham Hotspur loanee told The Athletic yesterday.

“I thought everything would be plain sailing and I’ve learned the hard way that in football it’s not.

“I like nice things. I’ve worked pretty hard to get to where I’ve got to and if I want to have those things, I’ll have those things. That doesn’t mean I’m not going to give my all when I’m playing football.” At the other end of the playoff zone are Daryl Horgan’s Wycombe Wanderers, level on points with sixth-placed Plymouth but just two points adrift.

Oxford United, with rising Irish stars Mark Sykes and Luke McNally prominent, and a Portsmouth side with goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu on loan from Manchester City, marginally missed out on remaining in contention for the concluding exchanges.