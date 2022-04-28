Brian Carey resigns as head of recruitment at Spurs

Brian Carey has resigned as Tottenham’s head of recruitment as the structural overhaul continues apace under Fabio Paratici.

Cork native Carey, 53, had spent six seasons at the Premier League club, gaining promotion from north-east scout to overall responsibility for signings.

The substance of that title was soon to be tested when Paratici was unveiled at Spurs last July with the role of “managing and developing the club’s sporting operations at the club, facilities and footballing infrastructure.”

He was instrumental in luring his fellow Italian Antonio Conte, who he’d worked alongside at Juventus, to succeed sacked manager Nuno Espirito Santo in November.

Background changes have followed. Steve Hitchen quit as technical performance director in February and the departure of Carey wasn’t unexpected either.

In a brief statement about the three-times former Ireland international, Tottenham said: "We can confirm that Head of Recruitment Brian Carey has decided to leave his role following six years at the club.

“We would like to thank Brian for his work and wish him well for the future.”

As a player, Togher man Carey was signed by Manchester United boss Alex Ferguson from hometown club Cork City in 1989, moving onto Leicester City and Wrexham. He had previously featured for the Welsh club on loan from United, most notably in the famous FA Cup giant-killing of league champions Arsenal in 1992.

It was at Wrexham where his coaching career began before holding various roles at Wolves, Blackburn Rovers and Chesterfield.

Paratici is revamping the entire scouting and recruitment system at Tottenham and is reportedly close to headhunting a deputy from abroad.

His first transfer window in England entailed the captures of Bryan Gil, Emerson Royal, Cristian Romero, Pierluigi Gollini and Pape Sarr, with Juventus pair Dejan Kulusevski and Rodrigo Bentancur following in January.