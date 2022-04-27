Liverpool see of Villarreal with the minimum of fuss

Liverpool 2 Villarreal 0

There was none of the drama, and fewer goals, than in the first of this season’s Champions League semi-finals at Anfield last night but that was of no matter to Jürgen Klopp and the Liverpool faithful.

Second half efforts from Jordan Henderson, later credited as an own goal, and Sadio Mane left Liverpool with a healthy advantage in their bid to reach the tenth Champions League Final in their storied history.

For the second consecutive night, it was England versus Spain in the north-west and while this semi lacked the majestic insanity and seven goals of Manchester City’s meeting with Real Madrid 24 hours earlier, it was no less absorbing.

Finally, Henderson broke the deadlock after 53 minutes when his right-wing cross took an unkind deflection off Pervis Estupinan with goalkeeper Geronimo Rulli unable to do anything other than palm the ball into his own goal.

And, just two minutes later, Liverpool took what appeared a commanding lead, at the end of a flowing passing move when Trent Alexander-Arnold pushed a short ball into the feet of Mo Salah whose through ball played Mane in on goal.

His lightning-quick, instinctive finish poked the ball home although there was a short, if anxious, wait for VAR to confirm there was no offside.

Liverpool were the established heavyweight, still in the hunt for the quadruple, with barely a month of the season remaining and now with just one defeat - a meaningless loss to Inter in the last 16 of this tournament - in their last 27 games.

But if they were the irresistible force, the underdogs from Villarreal threatened to be the immovable object as they stubbornly resisted Liverpool’s furious pressing and string of half chances.

Not that any of this was a surprise, given the track record boasted by the “yellow submarine” - as the visitors are known, due to their shirt colour, rather than a reference to the Beatles’ back catalogue.

Juventus and Bayern Munich have infinitely more impressive European track records than Villarreal but were swept aside in the last two knock-out rounds while Klopp described their manager Unai Emery as the best cup manager in the world.

The former Arsenal boss certainly boasted such a pedigree, having won the last ten semi-finals in which he has managed, and the club from a town with a population of a fraction over 50,000 did not look over-awed.

They did, however, look outplayed for long periods and must have been relieved to reach the interval with the tie still goalless.

Mane came closest to breaking the first half deadlock, his 33rd minute shot deflecting off Raul Albiol and flying wide of the goal.

Moments later, Salah was presented with his best chance of the night, leaning back and firing well over after Trent Alexander-Arnold had picked him out in a sliver of space inside the Villarreal area.

The tone had been set after just seven minutes, by the six-time European champions, when Ibrahima Konaté rose to meet an Andy Robertson corner and headed goalwards with Mane unable to control the ball just six yards out.

Mane should have scored five minutes later, mistiming his run and misdirecting his header wide from a magnificent curling cross from Salah.

There were a couple of threatening long-range efforts from Luis Diaz, which visiting keeper Rulli pushed away from the foot of his right-hand post, as well as a curling, left-foot shot from Salah that flew over.

But the best of Liverpool’s 13 first-half shots came from Thiago Alcântara just before the interval when his right-foot strike, from well outside the area, smacked against the top of the left-hand post.

The trademark Liverpool press had been key to their dominance but Emery’s men were well prepared, calm and patient in beating it and playing their way out of trouble. That was the sort of poise that had accounted for Juve and Bayern and was now frustrating the Reds.

And the opening moments of the second half promised more of the same although Villarreal had scored a minor psychological success even before kick-off when they won the toss and changed ends, ensuring that Liverpool had attacked their preferred Kop end in the first half, not the second.

Still, attacking the Anfield Road end immediately after the restart, a Salah cross struck Pau Torres, forcing Rulli into the save and Liverpool could sense their opponents were ready for the taking.

On 49 minutes, Liverpool finally had the ball in the Villarreal goal, when Fabinho scored from a corner headed in his direction by Mane, although the effort was ruled out for offside against Virgil van Dijk.

But pressure was mounting and, after Diaz wasted a good chance with a header straight at the keeper from an Alexander-Arnold cross, two goals put them well in control.

There could have been more, with a Robertson effort cancelled for offside, Virgil van Dijk’s 30-yard effort kept out unconvincingly by Rulli and a Diaz shot deflected wide.

On the night, more goals were not required; only next week’s second leg will tell whether Klopp might live to regret some of those missed openings.

Liverpool (4-3-3): Alisson 6; Alexander-Arnold 7 (Gomez 80), Konate 7, van Dijk 7, Robertson 7; Henderson 9 (Keita 72, 6), Fabinho 7, Thiago 7; Salah 7, Mane 8 (Jota 72, 6), Diaz 7 (Origi 80).

Substitutes (not used): Milner, Adrian, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Minamino, Matip, Williams, Kelleher, Elliott.

Villarreal (4-4-2): Rulli 6; Foyth 8, Albiol 7, Torres 6, Estupinan 6 (Trigueros 71, 6); Chukwueze 5, Parejo 5 (Aurier 71, 6), Capoue 6, Coquelin 5 (Pedraza 57, 6); Lo Celso 6, Danjuma 5 (Alcacer 86).

Substitutes (not used): Asenjo, Gaspar, Iborra, Dia, Pena, Mandi, Gomez, Jorgensen.

Referee: S Marciniak (Poland) 7.