Late Garry Buckley winner defies Drogs' comeback

SSE Airtricity League Premier Division: Sligo Rovers 3 Drogheda United 2

GARRY Buckley’s stoppage time winner earned Sligo Rovers a dramatic win against stubborn Drogheda United at The Showgrounds.

The visitors looked set for a share of the spoils, having come back from 2-0 down, and they also had to cope with 10 players from the 55th minute onwards when Evan Weir picked up a second booking.

Liam Buckley’s Sligo came into this game on the back of a 1-0 away defeat of Finn Harps, a hard-earned result in Ballybofey that ended a five-game winless streak.

Drogheda, two places below Sligo in the standings, were unbeaten in their previous six games, an encouraging run of three wins and three draws for Kevin Doherty’s side.

Sligo made the perfect start with just a minute gone. Will Fitzgerald pounced on a stray pass his through ball was finished by David Cawley.

Remarkably, the Ballina native doubled his and Sligo’s lead two minutes later – this time he powered the ball home from inside the box.

The home side continued to threaten and Will Fitzgerald was off target with an ambitious effort from distance after Aidan Keenan charged down an attempted clearance from Drogheda goalkeeper Sam Long.

Long was then alert to deny David Cawley a hat-trick after unselfish play from Mark Byrne.

Drogheda were handed a lifeline in the 26th minute when they were awarded a penalty after Ryan Brennan was adjudged to have been impeded by goalkeeper Ed McGinty.

Although ex-Sligo striker Chris Lyons’ effort was saved by McGinty, Georgie Poynton gobbled up the rebound to cut the deficit in half.

Sligo then had the chance to restore their two-goal cushion from a spot-kick after 35 minutes – Will Fitzgerald the player fouled – but top scorer Aidan Keena’s low effort was well-saved by Sam Long.

The first-half ended with further Sligo chances.

David Cawley’s brilliant volley was tipped over by Sam Long and from the subsequent corner Shane Blaney’s goalbound header came off the crossbar.

Sligo started the second-half on the front foot – Aidan Keena had a shot blocked – but Drogheda got an unforeseen 54th equaliser through Shane Blaney’s own goal after he inadvertently deflected a Chris Lyons cross beyond Ed McGinty.

But Drogheda’s joy was diluted 60 seconds later when full-back Evan Weir picked up a second booking and was dismissed.

Sligo then went close with a long-range effort from full-back Paddy Kirk and Shane Blaney had another header on target from a corner.

10-man Drogheda admirably absorbed the home side’s pressure in the closing stages.

Indeed, substitute Luke Heeney blasted wide from a tight angle following a rare counter-attack by the visitors.

But Sligo forced a series of corners and from one of these Garry Buckley lashed the ball home to ignite the home support.

Sligo Rovers: McGinty; Horgan (Banks 62), Blaney, Buckley, Kirk; Bolger (McDonnell 62), Morahan (Hamilton 76); Byrne (O’Sullivan 62), Cawley, Fitzgerald; Keena

Drogheda United: Sam Long; Quinn (Cowan 62), Massey, Roughan, Weir; Deegan, Brennan (Clarke 55), Nugent; Poynton, Lyons (Heeney 74), Rooney

Referee: Damien MacGraith