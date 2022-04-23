Joelinton stars as Newcastle move Norwich closer to relegation

Joelinton scored twice on his 100th Premier League appearance for Newcastle
Joelinton scored twice for Newcastle (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Sat, 23 Apr, 2022 - 17:12
Sonia Twigg, Carrow Road

Premier League: Norwich City 0 Newcastle United 3

Joelinton scored twice on his 100th Premier League appearance for Newcastle as they climbed into the top half with a comfortable 3-0 win over Norwich which moved the Canaries closer to relegation.

It was the Magpies’ first win at Carrow Road since January 1994, with the Brazilian finding the net two times inside the first half.

Joelinton broke the deadlock in the 35th minute with a curled strike into the top corner before slotting home again just six minutes later.

Bruno Guimaraes wrapped up the win at the start of the second half, when he beat a defender to Tim Krul’s attempted pass out from the back, before taking a touch and cleverly lobbing the goalkeeper.

With Newcastle flying after a fourth consecutive win, Norwich remain rooted to the foot of the table, eight points from safety with five matches remaining.

The game started slowly, but Newcastle had the first significant chance when Dan Burn played a perfect long ball from defence to Jacob Murphy, but the 27-year-old was unable to find the target and dragged wide.

Norwich then had an opportunity, with Kieran Dowell, who was picked out by Mathias Normann, firing over the bar.

The home side then potentially should have taken the lead when Teemu Pukki was played in one-on-one with Martin Dubravka, but he allowed the defenders to get back when trying to take the ball around the goalkeeper.

The Finland international then pulled it back to Dowell, who shot over the bar for a second time in quick succession.

Newcastle found the breakthrough in the 35th minute.

Murphy passed to Allan Saint-Maximin who flicked it to Sean Longstaff and the midfielder fed Joelinton, who curled into the top corner. VAR reviewed the goal for a possible offside, but Murphy was ruled onside.

Moments later, the visitors fired in a second, with Murphy again involved in the build-up, driving into the box before playing in an unmarked Joelinton to slot past Krul.

Newcastle added a third just after half-time.

In trying to clear his lines, Krul passed it straight to Guimaraes just outside the box, in an attempt to give the ball to Kenny McLean.

Under no pressure at all, the Brazilian took a touch before a beautifully lofted finish over Krul’s head and into the back of the net.

Krul was more alert in the 59th minute when he made a relatively straightforward save to deny Joelinton a hat-trick.

In the 65th minute Norwich had a chance to pull one back as Jonathan Rowe played in Pukki. But the striker dragged just wide of the far post, and the Canaries were unable to find a way back into the game.

